The Drama Book Shop Presents Reading and Signing of Ronald Rand's SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE

Goodwill Cultural Ambassador world-acclaimed Solo Performer Ronald Rand, and author of "SOLO TRANSFORMATION ON STAGE: A Journey into the Organic Process of the Art of Transformation" will give an in-person Reading and Signing on September 19th @ 5:30 pm at The Drama Book Shop, 266 W. 39th Street, New York. Special guests scheduled include Stephen Lang & Anita Hollander. RSVP REQUIRED. For tickets, email RSVP@dramabookshop.com

For the first time ever, world-acclaimed solo performer Ronald Rand reveals how a solo performance is born, takes off, and can change the world.

Step inside Rand's extraordinary two-hour transformation becoming 79-year-old theatre legendary director Harold Clurman in his celebrated solo play, LET IT BE ART! and discover an organic process of how to create your own dynamic solo performance on stage using the original acting chart, "The Method of Physical Actions" by Constantin Stanislavski.

The theater is a transcendent communication of the human spirit, flowing from the passion of all those created in collaboration with each other. Transformation is the embodiment of our joy of being alive.

Join Rand as he 'pulls the curtain aside' on his two-hour transformation becoming Harold Clurman, the "Elder Statesman of the American Theatre" in his critically-acclaimed solo play, LET IT BE ART! and takes readers around the world into the extraordinary experiences that have occurred in 26 countries where he has performed including Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Uruguay, and Greece building 'bridges of compassion and understanding,' across 20 states, three Off-Broadway productions and the Theatre Olympics in India.

Within the book's pages are over twenty inspiring interviews with renowned performers who have performed in solo plays including Christopher Plummer, Ben Vereen, Eve Ensler, Stephen Lang, Elizabeth van Dyke, Billy Crudup, Angelica Page, Olympia Dukakis, Marga Gomez, Adrienne Barbeau, Anita Hollander, Tony Lo Bianco, Laurence Luckinbill, Sabera Shaik, Hershey Felder, Karen Eterovich, Susan Claassen, Libby Skala, Spalding Gray, Jean-Claude van Itallie, and Julie Harris.

Goodwill Cultural Ambassador world-acclaimed Solo Performer Ronald Rand and author of "Solo Transformation on Stage" is currently in his 22nd year of touring as Harold Clurman and recently performed in Iceland at the Act Alone Festival, Sri Lanka, Greece, and in Nairobi at the National Theatre of Kenya.

Noted stage and screen actor, Rand has appeared in several Off-Broadway and regional productions including MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM directed by Arthur French, PERFECT CRIME, JULIUS CAESAR with Richard Dreyfuss, and SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS directed by Stuart Vaughan, and in over two hundred films & TV shows including A MARRIAGE: O'KEEFE and STIEGLITZ with Christopher Plummer and Jane Alexander, FAMILY BUSINESS with Sean Connery and Dustin Hoffman, QUIZ SHOW with Ralph Fiennes and Paul Scofield directed by Robert Redford, THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS, HOMELESS with Yoko Ono, and several appearances on LAW & ORDER and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Rand is the Librettist of the first opera written about Henrik Ibsen, IBSEN, Founder and Publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" Newspaper, screenwriter of GROUP PARADISE about the Group Theatre, and author of "Acting Teachers of America," "CREATE!" and his newest book, "Solo Transformation on Stage."

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent book store in 1923 and since that time has been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. Over the past 100 years, the Drama Book Shop has secured its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.



The Drama Book Shop opened in its current home on West 39th Street in 2020 under long-time friends and patrons of the bookstore Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander. Over the years, the store has moved several times, most recently located on West 40th Street. When the store opened there in December of 2001, a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University - Back House Productions - founded by Kail, John Buffalo Mailer, Neil Stewart, and Anthony Veneziale became the resident theater company. They convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre, and in 2002 they began to rehearse a new musical written by Mr. Miranda and directed by Mr. Kail, IN THE HEIGHTS. The new location is designed by HAMILTON scenic designer David Korins and his team.