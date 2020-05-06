The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From BYU, UCF, USC, and More!

STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Andrew Jefferies from Brigham Young University


Bright Star - Bright Star and Why Can't I Kiss You? by Jeff Blumenkrantz
Click Here for More Information on Andrew Jefferies

Gloria Kathleen from University of Florida


Monologue: Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies
Click Here for More Information on Gloria Kathleen

Elena Matchen from Ohio Northern University


2min Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Elena Matchen

Lana Graves from Manhattan School of Music


'Falling in Love With Love'/'Even Though'
Click Here for More Information on Lana Graves

Austin Prebula from Manhattan School of Music


'Go the Distance'
Click Here for More Information on Austin Prebula

Elise E Dorsey from Point Park University


Best of My Love-The Emotions /Something of My Own-Dessa Rose
Click Here for More Information on Elise E Dorsey

Scarlett Bress from The University of Southern California


monologue: Alice from the play Closer
Click Here for More Information on Scarlett Bress

Kirsten Ayala from New Jersey City University


Buenos Aires-Evita
Click Here for More Information on Kirsten Ayala

Karissa Dumbacher from University of Central Florida


Karissa Dumbacher's Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Karissa Dumbacher

Laura Bennett from Anderson University - South Carolina School of the Arts


Dead Mom
Click Here for More Information on Laura Bennett


