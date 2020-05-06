Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Students From BYU, UCF, USC, and More!
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Andrew Jefferies from Brigham Young University
Bright Star - Bright Star and Why Can't I Kiss You? by Jeff Blumenkrantz
Gloria Kathleen from University of Florida
Monologue: Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies
Elena Matchen from Ohio Northern University
2min Vocal Reel
Lana Graves from Manhattan School of Music
'Falling in Love With Love'/'Even Though'
Austin Prebula from Manhattan School of Music
'Go the Distance'
Elise E Dorsey from Point Park University
Best of My Love-The Emotions /Something of My Own-Dessa Rose
Scarlett Bress from The University of Southern California
monologue: Alice from the play Closer
Kirsten Ayala from New Jersey City University
Buenos Aires-Evita
Karissa Dumbacher from University of Central Florida
Karissa Dumbacher's Vocal Reel
Laura Bennett from Anderson University - South Carolina School of the Arts
Dead Mom
