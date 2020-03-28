STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 6

Mar. 28, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Wain Richardson from East Carolina University


I'm Not That Smart
Click Here for More Information on Wain Richardson

Emily Hope Turner from Emerson College


One Of Us
Click Here for More Information on Emily Hope Turner

Jacob Ryan Smith from The University of Michigan


Marry Me A Little
Click Here for More Information on Jacob Ryan Smith

Pearl Prentice from The Hartt School, The University of Hartford


Dead Mom
Click Here for More Information on Pearl Prentice

Ryahn Evers from University of Northern Colorado


Never - On The Twentieth Century
Click Here for More Information on Ryahn Evers

Sy Thomas from Kent State University


I'm Going Down by Mary J Blige & There's Always Me from All Shook Up the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Sy Thomas

Cory Simmons from Anderson University


"Favorite Places" from Ordinary Days
Click Here for More Information on Cory Simmons

Yael Eden Chanukov from University of Northern Colorado


Musical Theatre Reel (Girl in 14g, Next to Normal, Hairspray, Shrek)
Click Here for More Information on Yael Eden Chanukov

Karley Kornegay from East Carolina University


Musical Theatre Performance Reel (Show Clips from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Jekyll and Hyde)
Click Here for More Information on Karley Kornegay

Samantha Gorjanc from University of Northern Colorado


Everybody Loves Louis - Sunday In The Park With George
Click Here for More Information on Samantha Gorjanc


