The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 6
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Wain Richardson from East Carolina University
I'm Not That Smart
Emily Hope Turner from Emerson College
One Of Us
Jacob Ryan Smith from The University of Michigan
Marry Me A Little
Pearl Prentice from The Hartt School, The University of Hartford
Dead Mom
Ryahn Evers from University of Northern Colorado
Never - On The Twentieth Century
Sy Thomas from Kent State University
I'm Going Down by Mary J Blige & There's Always Me from All Shook Up the Musical
Cory Simmons from Anderson University
"Favorite Places" from Ordinary Days
Yael Eden Chanukov from University of Northern Colorado
Musical Theatre Reel (Girl in 14g, Next to Normal, Hairspray, Shrek)
Karley Kornegay from East Carolina University
Musical Theatre Performance Reel (Show Clips from A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Jekyll and Hyde)
Samantha Gorjanc from University of Northern Colorado
Everybody Loves Louis - Sunday In The Park With George
