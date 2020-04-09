Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 18
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Xavi Soto Burgos from College of William and Mary
'I Who Have Nothing'
Click Here for More Information on Xavi Soto Burgos
Iykechi McCoy from DeSales University
Showcase Reel
Click Here for More Information on Iykechi McCoy
Kyle Brace from Otterbein University
VOCAL REEL: 'Your Man' - Josh Turner, 'All I Care About' from CHICAGO, and 'Gorgeous' from The Apple Tree
Click Here for More Information on Kyle Brace
Randy Campo from Rutgers University
All Good Gifts
Click Here for More Information on Randy Campo
Kyle Brincks from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Kyle Brincks
Billy O'Brien from The Hartt School
Monologue - Annie Hall
Click Here for More Information on Billy O'Brien
Maddi Kilgore from Belmont University
Good Boys by Josie Dunn
Click Here for More Information on Maddi Kilgore
Meggara Blake from Shenandoah University
'Wait Till You See Him'
Click Here for More Information on Meggara Blake
Erica Morchower from Shenandoah Conservatory
'Why Try to Change Me Now' by Cy Coleman
Click Here for More Information on Erica Morchower
Olivia DeFilippo from Molloy College/CAP21
Green Finch and Linnet Bird
Click Here for More Information on Olivia DeFilippo
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi...
Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Josh Groban and Many More Join SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit
Saturday Night Seder — a Passover Seder on Saturday, April 11 (the fourth night of Passover) — will be different from all other nights, as a panoply o...
VIDEO: The Marsh Family is Back With Another LES MISERABLES Cover
The Marsh family is back with another Les Miserables cover!
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ...
VIDEO: Actor Handcuffed by LAPD While Making Self-Tape of August Wilson Monologue
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ...
THE BOOK OF MORMON National Tour Announces Closing
After 2,828 performances and 360 playing weeks across North America, the producers of THE BOOK OF MORMON announced today that the Jumamosi Company (se...
