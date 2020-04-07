Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 16
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Michael Olaribigbe from University of Central Florida
I Love Betsy
Click Here for More Information on Michael Olaribigbe
Alexi Ishida from University of California - Irvine
Highlights Reel
Click Here for More Information on Alexi Ishida
Nanami Harada from Manhattanville College
We Kiss In a Shadow
Click Here for More Information on Nanami Harada
Maverick Rauen from Point Park University
'Don't Be a Fool' by Shawn Mendes
Click Here for More Information on Maverick Rauen
Zac Baccaro from The University of the Arts
The Games I Play from Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Zac Baccaro
Carson Matte from Coastal Carolina University
Birds
Click Here for More Information on Carson Matte
Kaelin Curran from Kent State University
'No One Else' - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Click Here for More Information on Kaelin Curran
Felicia Oduh from Northwestern University
(Monologues) 'Dance Nation' and 'Baltimore'
Click Here for More Information on Felicia Oduh
Holly Hinchliffe from Northwestern University
I Never Knew His Name
Click Here for More Information on Holly Hinchliffe
Madeline Hudelson from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Madeline Hudelson
