STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION


The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 16

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  

We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!

Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!

View the full database here.

Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.

Michael Olaribigbe from University of Central Florida


I Love Betsy
Click Here for More Information on Michael Olaribigbe

Alexi Ishida from University of California - Irvine


Highlights Reel
Click Here for More Information on Alexi Ishida

Nanami Harada from Manhattanville College


We Kiss In a Shadow
Click Here for More Information on Nanami Harada

Maverick Rauen from Point Park University


'Don't Be a Fool' by Shawn Mendes
Click Here for More Information on Maverick Rauen

Zac Baccaro from The University of the Arts


The Games I Play from Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Zac Baccaro

Carson Matte from Coastal Carolina University


Birds
Click Here for More Information on Carson Matte

Kaelin Curran from Kent State University


'No One Else' - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Click Here for More Information on Kaelin Curran

Felicia Oduh from Northwestern University


(Monologues) 'Dance Nation' and 'Baltimore'
Click Here for More Information on Felicia Oduh

Holly Hinchliffe from Northwestern University


I Never Knew His Name
Click Here for More Information on Holly Hinchliffe

Madeline Hudelson from Elon University


Vocal Reel
Click Here for More Information on Madeline Hudelson


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)

Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)

Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)

Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)

PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)