The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Part 10
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Clay Miller from Kent State University
You Happened - The Prom / Her Voice - The Little Mermaid
Tiffany Thompson from Drew University
Lady is a Tramp
Riley Fisher from University of Northern Colorado
Good Kid- The Lightning Thief
Nina Donville from Indiana University Bloomington
The Wizard and I
Jaylan Evans from Elon University
Vocal Reel
Andrew Alstat from College Conservatory of Music
"When She Smiles", "Take What You Got", "Holiday"
Maya Cuevas from The Hartt School
Is It Really Me
Sam Pickart from University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM)
Shallow (A Star Is Born) / In These Skies (Ace) / This Is Not Over Yet (Parade)
Christina Licatalosi from St. Lawrence College
If I Loved You - Carousel
Carolina Quigley from Boston University
Monologue
