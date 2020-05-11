Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - COLLEGE EDITION
The College Showcase Must Go On (Virtually!) - Monologues and Acting Reels - Part 4
We've been compiling showcase videos from college seniors all around the country. Although their performances were cancelled, the show must go on-- virtually!
Students wishing to be added to the database can click here!
View the full database here.
Casting directors, agents, producers wanting access to the database can email showcase@broadwayworld.com.
Jack Dillon from University of Connecticut
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Jack Dillon
Marella Sabio from Elon University
Acting Reel
Click Here for More Information on Marella Sabio
Akeria Mariann Gant from University of West Georgia
Home from The Wiz & Monologue from The Colored Museum
Click Here for More Information on Akeria Mariann Gant
Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick from Shenandoah University
Monologue from JUNEBUG
Click Here for More Information on Rylie Butzbaugh-Patrick
Alexandra Chicco from Mountview Academy of Theater Arts (London)
Monologues: Miss Julie & Honour
Click Here for More Information on Alexandra Chicco
Gloria Kathleen from University of Florida
Monologue: Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies
Click Here for More Information on Gloria Kathleen
JT Snyder from Texas Christian University
Senior Showcase ('Maria' - West Side Story, A Bronx Tale- Monologue, 'Step too Far'-Aida
Click Here for More Information on JT Snyder
Billy O'Brien from The Hartt School
Monologue - Annie Hall
Click Here for More Information on Billy O'Brien
Pedro Fontes from Hartt School
Monologue - Goldfish
Click Here for More Information on Pedro Fontes
Felicia Oduh from Northwestern University
(Monologues) 'Dance Nation' and 'Baltimore'
Click Here for More Information on Felicia Oduh
