The Circle in the Square's THE CIRCLE SERIES Will Present Elizabeth Canavan's LADIES IN WAITING

The Circle in the Square's Monday night Circle Series resumes September 9 with Ladies In Waiting. The staged reading series, which is open to the public, benefits Circle in the Square Theatre School through donations made by audience members at the door.

Opening the fall portion of the series on September 9th is the incisive dark comedy Ladies In Waiting by Elizabeth Canavan. First seen at LAByrinth Theater Company's Barn Series in January, Canavan's new play follows a group of understudies as they wait in the wings for their chance to become a star. Perhaps all too real for any performers in the audience, Ladies in Waiting examines the lengths to which artists will go to achieve success-and the complications that arise from arriving at success through problematic means.

The Circle Series is set to announce the full slate of September readings after Labor Day. "It's great to have a big announcement, but we want to make sure Ladies In Waiting gets the attention it truly deserves following the summer holiday," says Shuey. "We're not a theater announcing its season. Our goal is to keep the intention of The Circle Series alive, which is that it's a weekly, informal, and-most importantly-fun community experience."

"We're very excited by the next set of plays because Rachel and Zach have proven they know how to bring in great work and inspire our Circle in the Square Theatre School community," says Susan Frankel, COO of Circle in the Square Theatre. "It's great to see so many current students and alumni in the audience alongside industry professionals and theatergoers, all seeking to broaden their horizons!"

Ladies in Waiting will play at Circle in the Square Theatre on Monday, September 9 at 7pm and is preceded by a social hour at 6pm. Admission is open to the public, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

For complete information about The Circle Series, visit http://www.circleseries.org.





