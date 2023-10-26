The Children's Museum Of Manhattan to Celebrate Election Day

Learn about the importance of the day through fun and play.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Come celebrate Election Day at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023!Learn about the importance of Election Day through fun and play all day at CMOM! For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272665®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcmom.org%2Fcmom-programs%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Badge of Honor: Celebrating Women's Right to Vote

Celebrate over 100 years of women's right to vote and explore the history behind the pioneering women who made voting possible! Draw inspiration from our exhibit, Right to Vote, to create a button badge that speaks out for women and their right to vote.

Tuesday, November 7 | 10:15 am - 4:30 pm | All ages | 1st Floor

Cast Your Vote, Cast Your Color!: Mural Wall

It's never too early to practice voting! Join us as we cast votes for our favorite colors on CMOM's one-of-a-kind PlayWorks Mural Wall!

Tuesday, November 7 | 11 am & 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

*Programs subject to change

Public Programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Milton and Sally Avery Arts Foundation and The Nissan Foundation.

Children's Museum of Manhattan

The Tisch Building, 212 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

The Children's Museum of Manhattan is a steward of early childhood, helping all children grow and develop into their best selves. Through our programs on-site, online, and around the five boroughs, CMOM nurtures the next generation of creative global citizens as they learn through exploration and play. CMOM encourages empathy across difference by elevating and providing insight into diverse perspectives and inviting visitors of all backgrounds to join our intentionally welcoming community and create and learn alongside each other. The museum's program reflects the rich cultural diversity, energy, and resilience of New York City itself and has a special focus on ensuring that its program is available to those families who might not otherwise have access.

Founded in 1973 as a neighborhood organization, CMOM has grown over the years into a beloved destination and resource for children, families, and educators from across the five boroughs and from around the world. The museum welcomes 350,000 visitors each year to its Upper West Side location and engages hundreds of thousands more through its outreach programs in partnership with schools, libraries, shelters, and Head Start centers throughout New York City; its touring exhibitions; and its online tools and curricula.




2023 Regional Awards


