The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: Raymond Nagem

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms. This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Johann Sebastian Bach, Édith Beaulieu, and Josef Gabriel Rheinberger.

PROGRAM:

Prelude and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 539 - Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Suite Acadiana, Op. 3, No. 2 - Édith Beaulieu (b. 1961)

Sonata No. 6 in E-flat Minor, Op. 119 - Josef Gabriel Rheinberger (1839-1901)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 - Raymond Nagem

DATE: Tuesday, March 2nd

TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website