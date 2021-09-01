Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: DAVID BRIGGS

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is continuing its ongoing series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, streamed.

Sep. 1, 2021  
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: DAVID BRIGGS

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine is continuing its ongoing series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, streamed via the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel. These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral performing in the awe-inspiring space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior. In the final Tuesdays at 6 performance of the summer, Artist in Residence David Briggs will perform music by Percy Whitlock.

PROGRAM

Percy Whitlock (1903-46)

Organ Sonata in C minor (1936)

I. Grave-Animato
II. Canzona
III. Scherzetto
IV. Choral

For more information on Tuesdays at 6 performances, and to find out more about the upcoming 2021-2022 season of Great Music in a Great Space concerts at the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

EVENT: Tuesdays at 6 - David Briggs

DATE: Tuesday, September 7th

TIME: 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM

WHERE: Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website


