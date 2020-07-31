The Cast Of 'LA Law' Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE

The cast of the TV drama will assemble this Tuesday, August 4th at 8 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of "LA Law" will join them on "Stars in the House" LIVE Tuesday, August 4th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Youtube channel and on starsinthehouse.com.

Former staffers of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, including Corbin Bernsen (Arnie Becker), Susan Dey (Grace van Owen), Jill Eikenberry (Ann Kelsey), Michele Greene (Abby Perkins), Harry Hamlin (Michael Kuzak), Alan Rachins (Douglas Brackman, Jr.), Jimmy Smits (Victor Sifuentes), Michael Tucker (Stuart Markowitz), and Blair Underwood (Jonathan Rollins), will share stories from the near-decade they spent working together in support of The Actors Fund.

Fans will be able to ask the lawyers questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in The House," there will be LIVE music!

"LA Law" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including classic TV shows and films like "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "Scandal," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will Pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM.

