The Brooklyn Museum and El Museo del Barrio to Reopen in September
Both New York museums will reopen to the public on September 12th.
The New York Times has reported that the Brooklyn Museum and El Museo del Barrio will reopen to the public on September 12th with limited hours and restricted capacity.
Read the full story HERE.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced last week that museums could reopen on August 24, at 25% capacity and with timed ticketing in place, mandatory face coverings and more safety measures put in place.
The Brooklyn Museum's opening weekend activities, some of which will be taking place outside, will include musical performances, food from local vendors and more. Inside, it will premiere its "Studio 54: Night Magic" exhibition, which was originally scheduled to open on March 13,.
The museum's first and fifth-floor galleries will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
El Museo del Barrio will reopen with with a monograph exhibition about Taller Boricua. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 17, 2021.
Check out the full story HERE.
