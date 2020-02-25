The Borscht Collective Presents MOVEMENT IS ____ A FREE WORKSHOP + PERFORMANCE

The Borscht Collective presents "Movement is ____ "; a movement workshop and dance performance honoring the United Nations's Commission on the Status of Women and NGO Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW and NGO CSW), promoting gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide.

Our goal is to bridge NYC movement communities and the NGOs that are coming to this year's NGO CSW forum from all over the globe in order to cultivate a trusted network of artists and activists and promote cross-disciplinary collaborations.

5:30 - 7 PM Workshop

8 - 9 PM Performance

9 - 9:15 PM Award Ceremony

9:15 - 9:45 PM Discussion with the artists

Saint Peter’s Church, NYC

619 Lexington Ave,

New York, NY 10022

Click here to RSVP

MOVEMENT IS _____ WORKSHOP | 5:30-7 PM

The workshop is an abridged version of a four-part workshop series (each workshop is typically one hour long) designed by the artists, educators, and fitness professionals of The Borscht Collective. Each workshop builds on familiar forms of movement and wellness such as yoga, pilates, and meditation. We then introduce ideas and skills, like: body language awareness, composition structures, and constructive feedback methods borrowed from practices common in the performing arts.

This abridged version combines elements from all four workshops:

MOVEMENT IS Reiki Recharge & Meditation

MOVEMENT IS For 9-5

MOVEMENT IS Body, Mind & Heart

MOVEMENT IS a Language

MOVEMENT IS PERFORMANCE | 8-9 PM

The performance is a curated program of renowned guest artists. They will collaborate together to re-imagine their pre-existing works and create an entirely new and unique performance for the evening.

This year's guest artists are:

Jacqui Dugal

Marcella Lewis

Mei Yamanaka & Misuzu Hara

Mari Meade & Alison Beler / Mari Meade Dance Collective

Hannah Garner / 2nd Best Dance Company

Tatiana Desardouin & Mai Lê Hô / Passion Fruit Dance Company

They will integrate ideas from the MOVEMENT IS __ workshop hosted earlier, take charge of their bodies and become a live example of how





