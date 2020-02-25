The Borscht Collective Presents MOVEMENT IS ____ A FREE WORKSHOP + PERFORMANCE
The Borscht Collective presents "Movement is ____ "; a movement workshop and dance performance honoring the United Nations's Commission on the Status of Women and NGO Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW and NGO CSW), promoting gender equality and the advancement of women worldwide.
Our goal is to bridge NYC movement communities and the NGOs that are coming to this year's NGO CSW forum from all over the globe in order to cultivate a trusted network of artists and activists and promote cross-disciplinary collaborations.
5:30 - 7 PM Workshop
8 - 9 PM Performance
9 - 9:15 PM Award Ceremony
9:15 - 9:45 PM Discussion with the artists
Saint Peter’s Church, NYC
619 Lexington Ave,
New York, NY 10022
MOVEMENT IS _____ WORKSHOP | 5:30-7 PM
The workshop is an abridged version of a four-part workshop series (each workshop is typically one hour long) designed by the artists, educators, and fitness professionals of The Borscht Collective. Each workshop builds on familiar forms of movement and wellness such as yoga, pilates, and meditation. We then introduce ideas and skills, like: body language awareness, composition structures, and constructive feedback methods borrowed from practices common in the performing arts.
This abridged version combines elements from all four workshops:
MOVEMENT IS Reiki Recharge & Meditation
MOVEMENT IS For 9-5
MOVEMENT IS Body, Mind & Heart
MOVEMENT IS a Language
MOVEMENT IS PERFORMANCE | 8-9 PM
The performance is a curated program of renowned guest artists. They will collaborate together to re-imagine their pre-existing works and create an entirely new and unique performance for the evening.
This year's guest artists are:
Jacqui Dugal
Marcella Lewis
Mei Yamanaka & Misuzu Hara
Mari Meade & Alison Beler / Mari Meade Dance Collective
Hannah Garner / 2nd Best Dance Company
Tatiana Desardouin & Mai Lê Hô / Passion Fruit Dance Company
They will integrate ideas from the MOVEMENT IS __ workshop hosted earlier, take charge of their bodies and become a live example of how
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: COMPANY Cast Strikes a Pose in Character!
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)