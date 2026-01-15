The Bessies 2024 And 2025 Award Nominations Announced

The New York Dance and Performance Awards, known as The Bessies, will mark their 41st year with a public event announcing nominees for the 2024 and 2025 awards, alongside an update on the organization’s restructuring efforts.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 20, at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at Dixon Place, located at 161A Chrystie Street in Manhattan. Admission is free, though in-person attendance is no longer available.

The event will be co-hosted by George Emilio Sanchez and Nicky Paraiso. In addition to announcing nominees across competitive categories, The Bessies will formally recognize recipients of the Service to the Field of Dance and Lifetime Achievement Awards for both award years.

For 2024, the Service to the Field of Dance award will be presented to Ballet Tech, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Dyane Harvey-Salaam. For 2025, the Service to the Field of Dance award will be presented to Gibney Dance, and the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Garth Fagan.

Nominations are determined by the Bessie Awards Selection Committee, an independent body of dance artists, presenters, producers, and writers. Eligible performances were presented between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024 for the 2024 awards, and between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025 for the 2025 awards. Competitive categories include Outstanding Choreographer/Creator, Outstanding Performer, Outstanding Revival, Outstanding Visual Design, Outstanding Sound Design or Music Composition, and Outstanding Breakout Choreographer.

In 2024, The Bessies began a restructuring process focused on long-term sustainability and future growth. Guided by its inaugural Board of Directors, the organization is moving toward independent nonprofit status, strengthening internal operations, and developing partnerships that support New York City’s dance community. As this work continues, The Bessies are currently on hiatus, and the viewing of dance works is temporarily paused as part of this transition.

THE 2024 BESSIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreographer/Creator

Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, Brinda Guha

Can We Dance Here?

The Joyce Theater

Mai Le Ho

LayeRhythm: Rhythm Conductor

Nublu

Hyejin Jeong, Sung Hoon Kim, Jaeduk Kim

One Dance

David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center

Chanon Judson and mame Diarra Speis of Urban Bush Women

Haint Blu

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Harlem

Wanjiru Kamuyu

A disguised welcome… aka An Immigrant’s Story

The Chocolate Factory Theater

nia love

UNDERcurrents

Harlem Stage

Kyle Marshall

Onyx

The Joyce Theater

Sydnie L. Mosley, et al

PURPLE: A Ritual In Nine Spells

Clark Theater at Lincoln Center

Koma Otake

You

Danspace Project

Shamel Pitts | TRIBE

Touch of RED

New York Live Arts

Annie Rigney

Get Up My Daughter (for Martha Graham Company)

The Joyce Theater

Hofesh Shechter

Cave (for Martha Graham Company)

The Joyce Theater

Outstanding Revival

Big Apple Contest (1939)

Frankie Manning, restaged by Evita Arce, Latasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Caleb Teicher, and Eyal Vilner as part of SW!NG OUT

The Joyce Theater

Castor & Pollux (1980)

Mark Morris

The Joyce Theater

Dance (1979)

Lucinda Childs

New York City Center

The Rite of Spring (1975)

Pina Bausch, restaged with a specially created ensemble of dancers from countries across Africa

Park Avenue Armory

Outstanding Visual Design

Bob Crowley (sets), Natasha Katz (lighting), Luke Halls (projections)

Like Water for Chocolate, American Ballet Theatre

Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center

Reid & Harriet Design and Andrew Jordan (costume)

JEUX + A CHILD’S TALE, Christopher Williams

Baryshnikov Arts Center

Janet Wong (video design) and Robert Wierzel (lighting design)

Curriculum II, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

New York Live Arts

Tuçe Yasak (installation and lighting design), Hao Bai (video design)

Whale Fall Oracle, mayfield brooks

Performance Space New York

Outstanding Performer

LaTasha Barnes

SW!NG OUT!, Caleb Teicher and their Braintrust

The Joyce Theater

Lena Engelstein

Deepe Darknesse, Lisa Fagan and Lena Engelstein

The Collapsable Hole

Tamisha Guy

Rain (1989), Bebe Miller/A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

The Joyce Theater

Paul Hamilton

CEREMONIA, Antonio Ramos

Abrons Arts Center

Dyane Harvey

PURPLE: A Ritual In Nine Spells, Sydnie L. Mosley Dances

Clark Theater at Lincoln Center

Barrington Hinds

Curriculum II, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

New York Live Arts

Catherine Hurlin

Like Water for Chocolate, Christopher Wheeldon/American Ballet Theatre

Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center

Abdiel

Fort Greene Park

Edisa Weeks

3 Rites: Liberty, Edisa Weeks/DELIRIOUS Dances

Mark O’Donnell Theater

Ensemble

The Rite of Spring, Pina Bausch

Park Avenue Armory

Ensemble

Weathering, Faye Driscoll

New York Live Arts

Ensemble: The Missing Element

The Beatbox House

Works & Process at SummerStage in Marcus Garvey Park

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer

Baye & Asa

Fadi Khouri

Tiler Peck

Ogemdi Ude

Outstanding Sound Design or Musical Composition

Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, Brinda Guha, Ryan Stanbury, Okai Musik, AJ Jagannath

Can We Dance Here?, Soles of Duende

The Joyce Theater

yuniya edi kwon, Haruko Crow Nishimura, Joshua Kohl

Boy mother/faceless bloom, Juni One Set

New York Live Arts

Okwui Okpokwasili, Peter Born, Will Johnson, Deah Love Harriott

adaku, part 1: the road opens

BAM Fisher

Eyal Vilner Big Band

SW!NG OUT!

The Joyce Theater

THE 2025 BESSIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreographer/Creator

Camille A. Brown

I am

The Joyce Theater

Rennie Harris

Jacob’s Ladder (for Dayton Contemporary Dance Company)

The Joyce Theater

Akram Khan

GIGENIS

The Joyce Theater

Ralph Lemon and Darrell Jones

Low

MoMA PS1

Lar Lubovitch

Many Angels (for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)

New York City Center

Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles

CATS: “The Jellicle Ball”

Perelman Performing Arts Center

Dianne McIntyre

In the Same Tongue

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria Theater

Earl Mosley

Unleashed

Ailey Citigroup Theater

Yoko Murakami

BLINK

Triskelion Arts

TweetBoogie

The TweetBoogie Experience

Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture

Urban Bush Women

Scat!..The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Perelman Performing Arts Center

Waacking Community (curated by Princess Lockeroo)

Fabulous Waacking Festival Winter Edition

Imperial Ballroom Dance Studio

Outstanding Revival

Big Bertha (1970)

Paul Taylor American Dance Company

The Joyce Theater

Grace (1999)

Ron Brown (for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater)

New York City Center

Quartiers libres revisited (2012)

Nadia Beugré

New York Live Arts

Recuerdo de Campo Amor (1985)

Talley Beatty (for Ballet Hispánico)

New York City Center

Outstanding Visual Design

Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya

Set, Film, Costume

LEIMAY

HERE Arts Center

Jill Sigman

Set Design

Re-Seeding (Encounter #4: The Seamstress)

Out-FRONT! Festival at Judson Memorial Church

Clifton Taylor

Lighting

Many Angels, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

New York City Center

Cao Yuxi (JAMES)

Set Design

Dear Lord, Make Me Beautiful, Kyle Abraham

Park Avenue Armory

Outstanding Performer

Khalia Campbell

High Life, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence

The Joyce Theater

Shaquelle Charles

In the Same Tongue, Dianne McIntyre Group

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria Theater

Jeffrey Cirio / Yue Shi

Ein von Viel, Sabrina Matthews for Boston Ballet

New York City Center

Jacquelin Harris

Many Angels, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

New York City Center

Demetia Hopkins

In the Same Tongue, Dianne McIntyre Group

The Apollo Stages at The Victoria Theater

Niall Jones

JohnsonJaxxonJefferson

Danspace Project

Joy-Marie Thompson

JOYBOY

Triskelion Arts

King Molasses

Untitled 8/2 (Live) – Kendrick Lamar

Bushwig

Jake Roxander

Onegin, John Cranko/American Ballet Theatre

Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center

Symara Sarai

I want it to rain inside

New York Live Arts

Cast of CATS: “The Jellicle Ball”

Perelman Performing Arts Center

House of Juicy + House of Telfar

Performance as a House

The Whitney Museum

Outstanding Breakout Choreographer

Wendell Gray II

Amy Hall Garner

Ishita Mili

Anh Vo

Outstanding Sound Design or Musical Composition

Justin Ellington (sound design)

I am, Camille A. Brown

The Joyce Theater

Angie Pittman (singing), Cody Jensen (music composition)

Black Life Chord Changes, Angie Pittman

Out-FRONT! Festival at BAM Fisher Hillman Studio

Dave Price

GIGENIS, Akram Khan

The Joyce Theater

Mel Mercier (composer)

Begin Anywhere, John Scott

Irish Arts Center

ABOUT THE BESSIES

The New York Dance and Performance Awards have honored outstanding and groundbreaking creative work in the dance field for 41 years. Known as The Bessies in honor of dance educator Bessie Schönberg, the awards recognize choreography, performance, music composition, visual design, legacy, and service to the field of dance. Nominees are selected annually by an independent committee of artists, presenters, producers, and writers.