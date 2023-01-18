The Beacon Selects Stephanie Campbell as New Chief Executive Officer

The Beacon, a nonprofit news source focused on public service journalism for Kansas City and Wichita, has new leadership.

Stephanie Campbell has been named chief executive officer by The Beacon's board of directors. Campbell is an operations, marketing and fundraising expert with more than fifteen years of nonprofit leadership experience.

"Stephanie made a lasting impression on the board with her creative vision. We're confident in her ability to sustain and grow The Beacon as it continues to expand its reach and impact across the region," said Brittany Barrientos, chair of the board. "She's the right person to secure and grow partnerships that will be integral to The Beacon's future, and we are excited for her to join the team."

Campbell brings deep experience in nonprofit leadership roles spanning the education, startup, philanthropy, technology and performing arts industries. She brings developed skills in budget management, venture philanthropy, strategic planning and employee engagement. Campbell previously served as vice president of operations and communications at Kansas City-based Leanlab Education, a nonprofit working towards equity in K-12 education, and associate director of the Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

"I could not be more honored to lead this incredible organization," Campbell says. "At its core, The Beacon is a collection of inquisitive and creative professionals who care deeply about the communities we serve and the people who call those communities home. As CEO, I will work to grow support for our newsrooms, so our reporters can serve our audiences through deep community engagement and informative local journalism that safeguards a healthy democracy."

"We are thrilled to have Stephanie in the CEO role," said board member Mark Horvit, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. "The journalism produced by The Beacon plays a vital role in informing and empowering the Kansas City and Wichita communities. Stephanie brings a passion for local news and a belief in its importance that will help us build on the strong core of committed journalists in our newsrooms."

Campbell succeeds Interim CEO Karin Sabey and Founder and Publisher Kelsey Ryan. Her appointment comes after an extensive selection process by the board.

About The Beacon

Founded in April 2019, The Beacon first started publishing in Kansas City in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2021, it launched a sister newsroom in Wichita to become a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Beacon reporting centers around health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement issues. The Beacon's mission is to spur reforms in the public interest through in-depth, solutions-driven journalism.

The Beacon has received support and funding from the Wichita Community Foundation, the American Journalism Project, Health Forward Foundation, the Solutions Journalism Network, William T. Kemper Foundation, Enid and Crosby Kemper Foundation, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Francis Family Foundation (Discretionary Fund), Gattermeir Family Foundation, American Press Institute, Arnold Ventures, Facebook Journalism Project, Inasmuch Foundation, LION Publishers, ProPublica, HMF Beaudoin Family Foundation, Google News Initiative and thousands of community members.

As a nonprofit news organization, The Beacon is committed to telling stories that might otherwise go untold. Support our work.