The Arctic Cycle Presents Climate Change Theatre Action Uptown

Theatre artists from around the city and across the globe come together to uplift stories of climate heroes and climate warriors. Join us at the historic and cultural landmark Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute to celebrate local and global climate action through performance! The afternoon will feature short plays in English and Spanish from Climate Change Theatre Action and conversation with local climate justice organizers.

CCTA Uptown spotlights original five-minute plays by Yolanda Bonnell (Ojibwe/South Asian/Canada), Georgina Escobar (US/Mexico), Monica Hoth von der Meden (Mexico), and Nathan Yungerberg (US). Shy Richardson (US) will perform excerpts from her spoken word piece Tres Marias. Special guests include Tamar Nachmany of Sunrise Movement.

Saturday, December 21, 2019

Show 2:00-3:00 PM

Admission is free and open to the public.

RSVP: cctauptown.bpt.me

Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute: 120 East 125th St (between Lexington & Park Aves), Manhattan

Climate Change Theatre Action Uptown is the culminating event of CCTA 2019, during which 200+ events took place in nearly 40 countries, reaching thousands of audiences. An initiative of The Arctic Cycle, Climate Change Theatre Action 2019 is a worldwide series of presentations of short climate change plays held between September 15-December 21, 2019 to coincide with the United Nations Chile Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, Spain. For more information: www.climatechangetheatreaction.com

The plays are directed by Gineiris Garcia and Julia Levine, and performed by Afua Busai, Marsha Cann, Charlie Chauca, Katherine George, and Karilyn Nunez. This event is produced by The Arctic Cycle and The UPROOT Series. Climate Change Theatre Action Uptown is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

The Arctic Cycle uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. Operating on the principle that complex problems must be addressed through collaborative efforts, we work with artists across disciplines and geographic borders, solicit input from earth and social scientists, and actively seek community and educational partners. www.thearcticcycle.org





