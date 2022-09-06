The American Tap Dance Foundation Announces New Fall Season

Tony Waag, Executive Director of the American Tap Dance Foundation, announced today the organization's upcoming in-studio fall season and special events.

Beginning on September 6, ATDF will open its doors to free Tap Dance Open Houses, four-week youth and adult Tap Dance Workshops and the return of the acclaimed ATDF International Tap Dance Zoom Forum, in which tap dance choreographers, teachers, and producers from around the world share information and examine current issues in the field. In addition, this year ATDF will introduce its new First Friday Film Festival, to be shown in-studio and on livestream. Many events are free, donations welcome.

"We are committed as an organization to preserve the artistry of tap masters, while providing a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations," said Mr. Waag. "We look forward to welcoming back tap dance students of all ages, as well as our Artists-in-Residence, for the coming fall season."

From Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Saturday, Sept. 17, the American Tap Dance Foundation will host Open Houses for youth and adults at the American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2B between Washington & Greenwich Streets in downtown Manhattan (times vary). "Meet the staff, check out the studios, borrow a pair of tap shoes (or bring your own), and learn a few moves!" Free. Sept. 6-8 (4-5pm Youth, 6-7pm Adult): Sept. 10 (11-12pm Youth), Sept. 11 (11am-12noon Youth), Sept. 15 (4-5pm Youth), and Sept. 17 (1:30-2:30pm Youth)

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, ATDF will introduce a selection of themed four-week Adult Tap Dance Workshops: Paddle & Roll (fast moving, double-time choreography by Carnell Lyons, with steps from the great Baby Laurence); Tap Improvisation, a fun and supportive class with tap dance tools and ideas and live jazz musicians; Time Steps & Classic Footwork for students seeking to improve their technique and musicality; and Tap Opera Material - choreography and concepts from Brenda Bufalino's original production, "Gertrude's Nose" (a Tap Opera), which premiered at Dance Theater Workshop's Bessie Schonberg Theater in 1996. The four adult workshop programs extend through October, November, and January 2023. For program details visit: https://www.atdf.org/4-week-workshops

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 20 (10am-12pm EST and 9pm-10pm EST) Tony Waag will host the season's first International Tap Zoom Forum for tap artists, teachers, and producers from around the world who gather to share information and discuss current issues in the field. The tap community is an international community, and events and tap dance works are currently being produced in Japan, Australia, Brazil, Germany, and Spain. The Forum will be held live, morning and evening, to accommodate global time zones. To register and find out more, visit atdf.org/virtual events. FREE.

New this year! ATDF'S First Friday Film Festival in-studio and live streamed at 8pm on Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2. Tap dance productions from the past will be revisited, direct from the ATDF archives. On opening night, Friday, October 7, the Festival will present Gertrude's Nose (a Tap Opera), which premiered at Dance Theater Workshop's Bessie Schonberg Theater June 26 - 29, 1996. Gertrude's Nose was described as "a tap dance oratorio," a soundscape for tap and vocalese, a style of jazz singing in which words are added to an instrumental soloist's improvisation, and poetry. Created by Brenda Bufalino in collaboration with guest artist /jazz vocalist Jay Clayton, the production featured dancers from the American Tap Dance Orchestra and others. The October 7 showing will include discussion and Q/A with Tap Master Brenda Bufalino and surprise guests. Visit atdf.org/events to reserve and for livestream links.

First Friday Film Festival evenings will be hosted by ATDF Executive/Artistic Director Tony Waag. All are open to the public, with proof of vaccination required, masks optional. Suggested Donation: $5.00. Space is limited. To reserve your place visit Shows & Events.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS ARE IN PLACE FOR ALL ATDF EVENTS. FOR FURTHER DETAILS CLICK HERE. Visit ATDF Events List or call 646-230-9564 to register for in-studio events.