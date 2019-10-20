The Adelphi Orchestra's Season Opening Concert Features Hikaru Yonezaki
The Adelphi Orchestra returns to New York City's Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church in Lincoln Square on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00 pm.
The 66th season features Prokofiev Violin Concerto No 2 with Hikaru Yonezaki winner of the Adelphi Orchestra's Solo Competition. She is currently a master's student at the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Masao Kawasaki. Also on the program is Dvorak's magnificent Symphony No. 7 and Borodin's In the Steppes of Central Asia
Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the door. Visit the AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
HAMILTON Will Hold A Fan Performance on October 31 With All Tickets Available For $10 Via Lottery
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)
BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE To Head To The West End in 2021
The blockbuster Broadway hit, Moulin Rouge, will be heading to the West End in 2021!... (read more)
Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jenn Colella, original cast member of Come From Away, will depart the musical next month. Colella was Tony-nominat... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)
For the second year in a row, Hamilton will host a special fan performance on Thursday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, with al... (read more)
Breaking: Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee & More Will Reunite to Film SPONGEBOB for Nickelodeon
Following a critically lauded run on Broadway, members of the original award-winning Broadway company of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! will re... (read more)
BWW Photo Exclusive: Adam Pascal Stars In THE MUSIC MAN At 5-Star Theatricals
Tony nominee Adam Pascal stars as Professor Harold Hill in the first show of the 5-Star Theattricals 2019-2020 season, THE MUSIC MAN.... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE To Head To The West End in 2021
The blockbuster Broadway hit, Moulin Rouge, will be heading to the West End in 2021!... (read more)
Tony Nominee Jenn Colella Will Depart COME FROM AWAY in November
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jenn Colella, original cast member of Come From Away, will depart the musical next month. Colella was Tony-nominat... (read more)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Teal Wicks, Bobby Conte Thornton, And More In LAST DAYS OF SUMMER
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical LAST DAYS OF SUMMER, presented by George Street Playhouse and directed by Jeff Calhoun (NEWSIES, GRE... (read more)