The Adelphi Orchestra's Season Opening Concert Features Hikaru Yonezaki

The Adelphi Orchestra returns to New York City's Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church in Lincoln Square on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00 pm.

The 66th season features Prokofiev Violin Concerto No 2 with Hikaru Yonezaki winner of the Adelphi Orchestra's Solo Competition. She is currently a master's student at the Juilliard School under the tutelage of Masao Kawasaki. Also on the program is Dvorak's magnificent Symphony No. 7 and Borodin's In the Steppes of Central Asia

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and at the door. Visit the AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information.





