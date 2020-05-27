The Academy Of American Poets Announces 2020 Recipients Of Poetry Fund Grants
In alliance with the Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP), the Academy of American Poets has announced the 2020 recipients of the Poetry Fund grants, which are provided annually to poetry organizations and presses that are selected from among a pool of applicants. The ALP originally launched the Poetry Fund with the Academy in 2019 to further its role as a supporter of poetry organizations nationwide and to build the readership of poetry.
The Academy, in cooperation with the ALP, convened a grantmaking panel this year that included Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Tyehimba Jess, poet and publisher Parneshia Jones, and Utah Poet Laureate Paisley Rekdal. Final 2020 award decisions were made by the ALP in partnership with the Academy.
The 2020 Poetry Fund grant recipients are:
Alice James Books
BOA Editions, Ltd.
Cave Canem Foundation Inc.
Copper Canyon Press
Furious Flower Poetry Center
Nightboat Books
O, Miami Poetry Festival
Poetry Society of America
Poets House
The National Poetry Series
The Nuyorican Poets Cafe
Undocupoets
University of Arizona Poetry Center/CantoMundo
Urban Word NYC
White Pine Press
Zoeglossia
Zephyr Press
"We're extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with the Amazon Literary Partnership to support poetry organizations, especially as more and more people are turning to poetry for comfort and courage in this crisis." said Jennifer Benka, Executive Director, the Academy of American Poets. "We appreciate that the Amazon Literary Partnership program was quick to respond in this time of great need."
"The Amazon Literary Partnership's goal has been to support organizations that are vital to sustaining the literary culture of their communities," said Alexandra Woodworth, Manager of the Amazon Literary Partnership. "By funding organizations working to uplift the voices of underrepresented writers, we hope to champion the writers, poets, and translators of the world we live in now. We are thrilled to be working again with the Academy of American Poets to reach these impactful and vital organizations committed to supporting today's most exciting poets."
Since 2009, the Amazon Literary Partnership has awarded more than $13 million in grant funding to more than 175 literary organizations, with a particular focus on supporting a diversity of voices. Grant recipients include nonprofit writing centers, residencies, fellowships, after-school classes, literary magazines, national organizations supporting storytelling and free speech, and internationally acclaimed publishers of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. As part of its decade-long effort to help writers tell their stories and find their readers, on May 27, 2020, the Amazon Literary Partnership announced over $1 million in grant funding to 66 nonprofit literary organizations across the country in addition to its support of the Academy of American Poets Poetry Fund, the Literary Magazine Fund with the Community of Literary Magazine and Press, and donations to Artist Relief and PEN America's Writers' Emergency Fund. To learn more about the Amazon Literary Partnership please visit www.amazonliterarypartnership.com.
To learn about the 2019 Poetry Fund grant recipients, visit: https://poets.org/academy-american-poets-announces-2019-poetry-grant-recipients-funded-amazon-literary-partnership.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group is discussing guidelines that will need to be in place in order to safely reopen productions on the West End... (read more)
When Will Broadway Re-Open? "January," Hopes Broadway League President
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Nick Cordero is 'Day By Day, Hour By Hour' Getting Better
Amanda Kloots has shared another update on the health journey of her husband, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero.... (read more)
Social Roundup: Read How Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, and More Broadway Stars 'Ruined a Musical'
You might've seen this popular Twitter trend from Jared Gray going around! Read Audra McDonald, Randy Rainbow, Bebe Neuwirth, and more Broadway star's... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O'Hara, Christopher Jackson and More in PBS National Memorial Day Concert
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, PBS will present the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winn... (read more)
Memorial Day Musicals: 10 Broadway Shows That Salute the Troops
As we pause today to remember their sacrifice, BroadwayWorld is looking back on stories of past wars, undying patriotism and true courage, which have ... (read more)