The 2nd Annual Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert Returns To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will host The 2nd Annual Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. This special evening honors the life and legacy of Samantha "Sami" Coleman, while raising funds for the Sami Coleman ('17) Theatre Accessibility Endowed Fund at Adelphi University.

The endowed fund supports Adelphi's Theatre Department and Performing Arts Center in expanding access, cultivating diverse communities, and ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can participate fully in the arts. Proceeds from ticket sales and an online auction will directly benefit the fund.

Building on the success of the inaugural concert in 2024, which raised nearly $10,000 to support accessibility initiatives through the Theatre Development Fund, this year's performance will once again highlight the power of the arts to unite and inspire. Last year's event sponsored an open-captioned Broadway performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and featured artists including Haven Burton, Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer, Treshelle Edmond, Amelia Fei, Arielle Jacobs, Liam Pearce, Nadia Quinn, Arbender Robinson, Carrie St. Louis, and Natalie Wachen.

The 2025 concert is produced by Danielle Feder, Kali Ponzo, and Zachary Sherman, and is made possible in part by generous support from the Miranda Family Fund.

Tickets begin at $29 for in-person seats (no food or beverage minimum) and $19 for the livestream. The performance will be ASL-interpreted in person and captioned for livestream audiences, underscoring the concert's commitment to accessibility. Tickets are available now at The Green Room 42's website.

Sami Coleman was a remarkable force in both theatre and advocacy. A former young athlete, she discovered her love for the stage in a school play and carried that passion through her studies at Adelphi University. During her time at Adelphi, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that ultimately led to her becoming deaf and blind. Through immense adversity, she turned her love of theatre into advocacy, spearheading Adelphi's first fully accessible production and receiving recognition from the New York State Assembly for her contributions to accessibility in the arts.