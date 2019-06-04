Test Your Tony Awards Knowledge With Our Trivia Quiz!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Think you know your Tony Awards facts? Most nominated shows? Most frequent hosts? It's time to test your knowledge!

With the Tony Awards just days away, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about Broadway's Biggest Night with some fun trivia. Take the quiz below!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS - hosted by returning leading man James Corden!





