2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Test Your Tony Awards Knowledge With Our Trivia Quiz!

Jun. 4, 2019  

Think you know your Tony Awards facts? Most nominated shows? Most frequent hosts? It's time to test your knowledge!

With the Tony Awards just days away, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about Broadway's Biggest Night with some fun trivia. Take the quiz below!

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS - hosted by returning leading man James Corden!




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • HADESTOWN, TOOTSIE, THE PROM, and More Win 2019 Drama Desk Awards - Full List!
  • HADESTOWN Cast Album to Roll Out in Character-Themed Drops
  • Lesli Margherita, Bruce Vilanch, Philip Boykin And More Announced For Broadway At Music Circus Season
  • Breaking: Ashley Park-Led THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, EVITA, MACK & MABEL & More Set for NY City Center's 2019-20 Season
  • Alice Ripley To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits IN THE HEIGHTS Film Casting Call

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup