Teatro SEA Launches Bilingual 'Theatre-Books' Series

Award-winning Latino theater company Teatro SEA today debuted its Theatre-Books series of bilingual picture books, based on scripts from their most beloved theatre productions. Created for students, teachers, families, and language learners, Theatre-Books bring the magic of teatro to the page, offering engaging dialogue for readers of all ages to read, perform, and enjoy.

From Frida Kahlo to a tango-dancing Cinderella, the stories, published by Lectorum Publications, feature Teatro SEA's signature characters in an entirely new format. The picture books include full theatrical scripts in both Spanish and English, paired with original illustrations. Readers flip the books to flip between languages, creating an easy way to learn Spanish, English, or both.

"During these challenging times, when so many families are home-bound, Theatre-Books allow children to use their imaginations, bodies, and voices to create new magical worlds and learn the power of language," said Dr. Manuel Morán, founder, CEO and artistic director of Teatro SEA. "After three decades of creating original theatre productions known for bringing unforgettable adventures to children, these books offer an entirely new way to reach our audiences with the joy of theatre and the enrichment of bilingual education."

Studies have shown that bilingual learning can lead to higher cognitive function, better grades, increased language proficiency, and higher graduation rates.

"For teachers or parents looking to incorporate dual language learning, Theatre-Books offer an easy structure with engaging characters that bring both languages to life," said Alex Correa, President and CEO of Lectorum Publications, known for offering schools and libraries the leading selection of Spanish books.

Titles in the Theatre-Books series include classic children's stories like Pinocchio and Cinderella that have been "Latinized," as well as traditional Latin American folktales and new original stories.

"Theater is an incredible resource to promote creativity, use of imagination, and language development, and to foster respect and appreciation for cultural diversity," said Elsa Mosquera, editor of the series. "The characters, languages, and illustrations in Teatro SEA's Theatre-Books expose children to cultural elements of the Latinx diaspora, and for students from a Latinx background, helps develop their sense of pride, identity, and belonging."

Theatre-Books will also include study guides for educators, and music scores of songs featured in the book. The books can be purchased on Teatro SEA's website store at www.teatrosea.org, or by emailing seapublications@teatrosea.org

Titles now available:

THE COLORS OF FRIDA | LOS COLORES DE FRIDA

A TANGO-DANCING CINDERELLA | CENICIENTA TANGUERA

MY MAGICAL CHIVITA | MI CHIVITA MÁGICA

PEDRO ANIMAL FALLS IN LOVE | PEDRO ANIMAL SE ENAMORA

MARTINA, THE LITTLE ROACH | LA CUCARACHITA MARTINA

JUAN BOBO'S TALES | CUENTOS DE JUAN BOBO

MY SUPERHERO ROBERTO CLEMENTE | MI SUPERHÉROE ROBERTO CLEMENTE

¡VIVA PINOCHO! A MEXICAN PINOCCHIO ¡VIVA PINOCHO! UN PINOCHO MEXICANO

Coming Soon:

THE TOOTHACHE OF KING FARFÁN | LA MUELA DEL REY

THE 3 PIGETTES AND THE BIG BAD LADY WOLF | LAS 3 CERDITAS Y LA LOBA FEROZ

THE GALAPAGOS ANIMAL CONVENTION | LA ASAMBLEA DE ANIMALES DE GALÁPAGOS



More information at teatrosea.org