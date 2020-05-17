Taylor Louderman Has Received Her BS Degree in Liberal Arts From The New School
Taylor Louderman took to Instagram today to announce that she has officially received BS in Liberal Arts from The New School!
In the post, Louderman shared, "I love learning and I'm grateful I stuck with it."
See her post below!
2020 grad! In 2011 I left the @uofmichigan after my sophomore year in the musical theatre department to join Bring It On: The Musical National Tour and Broadway. When my career started slowing down I decided to finish school (while auditioning) and found my identity had been stolen through the FAFSA. So I had to pay back the "stolen" money before I could go to school or sort out the ID Theft - which, can I just say is a nightmare to this day. A couple years later I finally resolved enough of it with the dept. of education and found @thenewschool - one of the only programs to accept my MT credits and let me study lots of different topics. So I signed up for four classes, became a full time student, and a couple days after the add/drop date booked Peter Pan Live on NBC. It has been a rollercoaster ride since, which makes this all the more exciting! I have a BS in Liberal Arts..haha ?and at the end of the day...who knows if I'll ever use it but I love learning and I'm grateful I stuck with it. a??i??? ? @jennyandersonphoto
A post shared by Taylor Louderman (@taylizlou) on May 17, 2020 at 8:09am PDT
