Take a Tour of Oscar Hammerstein II's Home in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Looking for a summer excursion to help escape New York City for a weekend? Take in a beautiful mornin' at Doylestown's Oscar Hammerstein Museum, where you can schedule a tour of the lyricist's home at Highland Farm.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center is a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Oscar Hammerstein II’s Doylestown home and telling the story of his legacy as a librettist, lyricist, humanitarian, and mentor.

Tours of Hammerstein’s historic Highland Farm have become increasingly popular among local residents and visitors alike. The forty-five-minute tours include riveting stories about Hammerstein’s musical family, how his groundbreaking musicals forever changed the modern-day book-musical, and additional insight into his contributions to society through his many humanitarian acts.

The Hammerstein family resided at Highland Farm from 1940-1960. Hammerstein composed the lyrics to his best-loved musicals while in residence at the farm, including “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma!” “South Pacific” (inspired by James Michener’s novel Tales of the South Pacific), and others. A friendly neighbor, Hammerstein was known to fly a flag when local children could come to use his swimming pool or play tennis. He also met and mentored a young Stephen Sondheim while living at Highland Farm.

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center officially took over the property in August 2023.