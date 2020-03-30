Take a FROZEN Dance Workshop, See What Stars Are in The House Today, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

With theaters shut down across the world due to the global health crisis, theater folk are finding ways to bring movement, music and more to you online!

Today, you can take a Frozen Dance Workshop on Instagram, watch Seth Rudetsky's Stars in the House at 2pm and 8pm ET with today's guests Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Biegel, Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, and Carol Kane, & more!

See below for a list of today's theater-related streaming events:

12:30 PM:

Disney On Broadway is hosting a Frozen Dance Workshop on its Instagram account (@DisneyonBroadway) with choreography from "Fixer Upper."

2 PM:

Watch Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House series with Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage, and and Jeffrey Biegel.

3 PM:

Broadway Dreams continues its #DreamingTogether online classes today with Ryann Redmond teaching make-up, Drew Gehlig visiting Quarantine Corner, An "All That Jazz" class, and more. Watch it with Zoom on Facebook.

4 PM:

Curtain Up!, a show dedicated to seniors at assisted living and nursing homes, continues with Jackie Burns and more on YouTube.

5 PM:

La Jolla Playhouse is kicking off its new online series LJP Vault with Kelly Devine and Ricky Hinds. Tune in to the Playhouse's Facebook to learn choreography and more!

7 PM:

Ailey All Access series will begin with a live stream of Alvin Ailey's Revelations. You can watch the Live from Lincoln Center film on AlvinAiley.org and Lincoln Center's Facebook page.

7 PM:

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Avi Hoffman presents A Life in Yiddish Theatre. Watch on the organization's Facebook page.

7 PM:

the winners are announced live for the MAC Awards on the group's Facebook page.

7 PM:

Bethany Tesarck will lead a Broadway Weekends at Home Stretch class. Check out more details on Facebook and join the class on Zoom.

7:30 PM:

Red Bull Theater will present a live stream reading of John Ford's 'Tis a Pity She's a Whore, featuring the complete cast of the 2015 Off-Broadway production. Watch it on RedBullTheater.com or their Facebook page.

7:30 PM:

The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions with Poulenc's Dialogues des Carmélites, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. The opera stars Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Karita Mattila. Watch HERE.

8 PM:

LA Opera at Home begins its From the Vault series with an audio broadcast of Carmen from 2017, starring Ana María Martínez and Brandon Jovanovich and conducted by James Conlon). Listen to it live on Facebook.

8 PM:

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's Stars in the House continues with a TV reunion of the sitcom Taxi with Judd Hirsch, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner, Tony Danza, Christopher Lloyd, and Carol Kane.

8 PM:

The Producer's Perspective goes live on Facebook with lyricist Steven Sater.

