Red Bull Theater to Stream Reading of 'TIS A PITY SHE'S A WHORE
Red Bull Theater today announced the LIVESTREAM and FREE presentation of an online reading of John Ford's classic play 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, featuring the complete cast of Red Bull's acclaimed 2015 Off-Broadway production, directed by Mr. Berger. This informal FREE event is designed to continue to serve Red Bull Theater's mission to revitalize the classics for today's audience during the uncertain time brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The livestream will be available on Monday, March 30th at 7:30pm at Red Bull Theater's website at https://www.redbulltheater.com/live, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RedBullTheater, and at https://vimeo.com/redbulltheater
"It's Red Bull Theater's tradition to present one-night-only Revelation Readings of rarely-produced classic plays on Mondays throughout the season at the Lucille Lortel. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has put a temporary stop to doing that in person. But we're delighted to take advantage of this new avenue to share an experience with our community of artists and theater-lovers," said Mr. Bredeson.
Mr. Berger explains, "Finding new ways to connect our artists and audience is essential to this uncertain time. I'm thrilled to reunite the fantastic company of artists that brought this play to life with our 2015 Off-Broadway production for this unprecedented livestream occasion. Our goal is to engage our community with something stimulating and of genuine value. We're not promising a finished performance, but rather a unique way to experience the crown jewel of Jacobean drama: 'Tis Pity She's a Whore. This is the perfect play for Red Bull to try one way we aim to be able to fulfill our mission during this difficult time. I hope you will tune in for what promises to be a fun and rare opportunity to hear this delicious, decadently dangerous play, performed by some of the finest actors in New York."
This unrehearsed, cold reading of 'Tis Pity She's a Whore will begin at 7:30 PM on Monday, March 30. The event will feature the entire original 2015 RBT cast: Matthew Amendt, Kelley Curran, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Clifton Duncan, Ryan Farley, Ryan Garbayo, Philip Goodwin, Christopher Innvar, Amelia Pedlow, Everett Quinton, Rocco Sisto, Derek Smith, Auden Thornton, Tramell Tillmann, and Marc Vietor, all of whom will beam in from wherever they are social distancing themselves during the crisis. '
Tis Pity She's a Whore is a heart-pounding tale of love, lust and hypocrisy. In this deliciously perverse romantic tragedy, siblings Annabella and Giovanni fall into an incestuous affair with a brutal velocity that sets Renaissance Parma aflame with its passionate force. Defiant in their desires to the bloody end, these lovers take "star-crossed" into a whole new galaxy. Writing in his New York Times Critic's Pick review, Charles Isherwood said "Let's give a lusty cheer to the red-blooded Red Bull Theater Company for staging this rarely seen play from the English Renaissance, generally dated from the first years of the 1630s. Much of the play's pleasure is in the merry outrages of its dramatic developments, which are navigated here by the cast with delightful, dark conviction under Mr. Berger's canny direction."
