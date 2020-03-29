30th MAC Awards Will Be Held Online

With the virus stopping all social gatherings and causing the closing of Don't Tell Mama for the duration, MAC has made a change from the previously announced event which was to be held at the club.

The 34th MAC Awards will now be simultaneous streamed from an apartment in Hell's Kitchen with your host Lennie Watts (President of MAC) and from an apartment in Washington Heights with co-hosts Amy Wolk (Board Member) and Lorinda Lisitza. Talk about social distancing!

Please join us tomorrow evening-Monday, March 30th-at 7pm when the envelopes are opened and the winners are announced. We'll be coming to you via MAC's public Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CabaretMAC/. You do NOT need to have a Facebook account to view the stream. The link will take you directly to the our page. (Ignore any instructions to sign in or create an account.)

As always, no one knows who the winners are until the envelopes are opened. So tune in!

Sometime this summer, MAC will hold an event where the winners will perform for a LIVE audience and will be presented with their awards.







Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You