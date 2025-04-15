TRUMP II: THE VENGEANCE TOUR A Comedy Revue Hits Don't Tell Mama in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a foolish act of defiance, Gross National Product comedy group launches, “Trump II: The Vengeance Tour” at Don't Tell Mama starting May 1.

Get ready to rumble as the “cage rattlers” are back for a night of satire and sharp comedy as GNP previews their latest topical revue, “Trump II: The Vengeance Tour at Don't Tell Mama cabaret in Manhattan. This 90-minute show promises to be as fast-paced as a measles outbreak in Texas. with sketches, audience-inspired improv, and songs.

The recent GNP “Deep State Players” will lampoon Trump administration characters and sketches like “MAGA Kennedy Center Awards, “Law and Order: Special Biblical Unit,” “Musk's DOGE Shithole Planet” and “Gini Thomas in Housewives of the Highest Court” and “Wall Street Weak,” “Bone-Spurs: Useful Idiot,” and “Kristi “El-Grab Noem”.

Expect the bits to change to match the zeitgeist as headlines change into punchlines. So, send in the clowns! Or is it “Fears of a Clown”?

Gross National Product has been in the funny business since 1980 when John Simmons, then a reporter, started “DC's resident satirical gang” (Washington Post) as a comic reaction to the policies of the Reagan administration. And now they return to NYC with new members just in time to celebrate the annexation of Canada, Greenland, parades and penguins.