TRU to Present 'How To Make An Effective Documentary (and Win A Few Emmys)'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

4/19 - How to Make an Effective Documentary (and Win a Few Emmys)

In the room: Susan Handman, creator and narrator for NYC Media, an award-winning series created with the New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and a winner of 10 Local NYC Emmys. We'll look at the dramatic structure needed for any work of art to engage an audience and talk about the specifics of the documentary and its many forms. At its heart, is the documentary simply a specific form of storytelling? Is it more narrative than dramatic? How much creative license can a filmmaker exercise in telling what is generally a factual record of a real person, place or event? What skills can a theater artist bring to this related art form? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/how-to-make-a-documentary/.

UPCOMING

4/26 - Knowing the Score: The Theatrical Nature of Being an Orchestra Conductor

In the room: Christoph Schlüren, founder of Germany's Symphonia Momentum, and frequent conductor of the Deutsche Kammerakademie Neuss am Rhein and St. Michel Strings Mikkeli. He will be joining us from Munich as we look at conducting through a theater perspective. Does conducting have aspects of dramatic performance, and to what degree does he view himself as a visual part of a classical concert? Does he interpret a score as a theater director might interpret a script? What is more challenging: mastering the dramatic arc of a complex new piece, or finding his own voice within familiar works? And most mysteriously, how does he translate the abstracts of music into a specific communication to an audience? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/knowing-the-score/.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing efforts to serve the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And the podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-one year old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.