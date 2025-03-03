TRU to Present Free Introduction To The TRU Producer Development & Mentorship Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited will present their Free Introduction to the TRU Producer Development & Mentorship Program on Friday, March 7, 2025 at 5pm on Zoom! A free meet-and-greet info session about TRU's Producer Development and Mentorship Program, offering in-depth instruction from accomplished producers at an affordable price. The spring semester will start in late March. The more you know about the business, the better your chances of success.

Come hear how the TRU program can fill in the skill sets for aspiring producers, and how writers and other theater artists will also benefit from this program. This free introduction will occur at TRU's Friday Community Gathering. The presentation will begin promptly at 5:15. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR THEIR SPRING 2025 TERM

TRU is now accepting applications to both Foundations and Master Class, Spring '25. The final deadlines have been extended to March 10, 2025 with a late March start for classes.

Broadway/off-Broadway producer David Elliott will be back teaching Foundations on Tuesday nights and Jane Dubin returns to teach the Spring 2025 Master Class on Monday nights, starting late March (schedules to be confirmed). Classes will be held virtually so students from beyond the New York area may continue to attend virtually. Email TRUMentor@gmail.com with questions!

Master Class

Meeting bi-monthly on Monday nights on zoom, 5:30 to 8:00pm eastern The 2025 Spring MASTER CLASS for Foundations PDMP graduates and other eligible candidates will once again be led by Broadway producer Jane Dubin (Is This a Room, Dana H., The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher and An American in Paris; plus off-Broadway Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann; upcoming: Village of Vale). An in-depth and personalized approach to producing focusing on your own project, including a private consultation. Master Class is open to graduates of the Foundations Class, people who have taken previous TRU workshops or the Commercial Theatre Institute 14 week or other CTI or Business of Broadway courses or those with equivalent producing experience. Click for details. To request an application for Master Class, or to inquire about the program, email TRUMentor@gmail.com.

Foundations Class

Meeting one or two Tuesday evenings each month on zoom, 6:30-9:00pm eastern. The 2025 Spring FOUNDATIONS CLASS will be led by David Elliott of Perry Street Theatricals, producers of the Tony-winning Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike, as well as Dames at Sea on Broadway, Lend Me a Tenor musical in London and award-winning off-Broadway productions of In the Continuum, an oak tree and Bedlam Theatre's Hamlet & St. Joan. This course offers a basic but thorough overview of the major business aspects of producing, taught in context of a final class project that offers practical application of the information shared, and helps strengthen collaborative skills. Foundations is open to everyone interested in producing, including artists who are wise enough to want to know about the business. CLICK for details.

All candidates for Master Class must have a specific theatrical project that they are leading towards production. Self-Producing Artists are encouraged to apply.