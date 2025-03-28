TONIGHT WITH THE IMPRESSIONISTS VR Experience Brings Art to Life at Eclipso

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eclipso, located in midtown West, has added a fascinating immersive virtual reality experience at their New York City Flagship, Tonight with the Impressionists. It joins their other exciting adventure, Ancient Egypt with Horizon of Khufu.

Tonight with the Impressionists takes people back 150 years to 1874. It has been created by Excurio in collaboration with the renowned Musée d’Orsay in Paris and in honor of the 150th anniversary of their first-ever Impressionist exhibition.

We visited Eclipso in the late afternoon along with guests of the city and locals who enjoyed the unique opportunity to take a journey like no other. Wearing comfortable VR headsets, guests enter the 11,000 square-foot space and are virtually transported to the streets of 19th-century Paris to meet the artists behind the paintings and experience key moments that defined the Impressionist movement. Accompanied by the charming virtual guide, Rose, you’ll wander down the streets of the “City of Love,” visit artists’ studios, and see the masters at work. Meet some of the most admired artists such as Monet, Renoir, Morisot, and Degas. Historical moments set in the 19th Century with the great artistic masters are unforgettable.

Antoine Lieutaud, CEO of Eclipso commented, “It’s more than just a glimpse into the past; it's an invitation to experience the passion, vision, and spirit of the artists who forever changed the art world, all through virtual reality.”

For those of us who enjoy viewing all of the fine art in New York museums such as The Met, MOMA, and The Whitney, a visit to Eclipso illuminates your overall appreciation of the Impressionists. We highly suggest you gather your group and visit Eclipso.

Tonight with the Impressionists, Paris 1874 can be enjoyed at Eclipso at 555 W 57th Street, New York, NY. It is open Tuesday – Friday 12pm – 8pm, Saturday 10am – 9pm, and Sunday 10am – 8pm. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at https://theimpressionists-experience.com/nyc/.