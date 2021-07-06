Tom Gold Dance Announces Summer 2021 Programming

As part of its return to in-person programming, Tom Gold Dance will present the World Premiere of Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold's Borrowed Time, set to music of Dave Maric, Friday, July 23 at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA with an encore performance, Saturday, July 24.

The Company also performs at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers, NY, Saturday, July 31 in a program dedicated to the memory of photographer Bill Cunningham.

Scheduled to appear in both programs are dancers Lauren Collett, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, and Maxwell Read, all current members of New York City Ballet. Uma Deming, also a New York City Ballet member, joins the ensemble at Untermyer.

The Company returns to TurnPark Art Space, a former lime quarry-turned sculpture garden and recreational center, for the first time since July 2018 when it gave the World Premiere of Gold's Apparatus Hominus, an evening-length work inspired by the grounds; and revised and expanded for the Company's inaugural fall season at Florence Gould Hall that November. Prior to the TurnPark performance dates, the Company will rehearse at Berkshire Pulse dance studio in Housatonic, MA.

The program at Untermyer fulfills an idea Cunningham proposed to Gold in 2013. It also represents the Company's first in-person performance in New York since its fall 2019 season at Gould Hall. At Untermyer, the Company will present Gold's Plan & Elevation-which had its World Premiere during the virtual Battery Dance Festival of 2020-to the string quartet of the same title by Caroline Shaw, as well his Gershwin Preludes (2009), and an excerpt from Borrowed Time.

"Borrowed Time is about reflection and remembrance after a long period of isolation; and it is about hope and promise as we enter a new world," says Tom Gold. "Premiering this work at TurnPark is also our way of thanking the Berkshires, where we were able to create, rehearse, and even perform during the past year."

"We're thrilled to return to TurnPark, and to appear at Untermyer" added Gold. "For years, Bill urged us to dance in the amphitheater, what he called 'the magical garden,' so we hope our performance will be a fitting tribute to a legendary figure. We also can't wait to reconnect with old friends and make new ones as we begin to restore our traditional calendar."

"The extended pause to our regular programming gave us an opportunity to explore the art of classical dance in unexpected ways," said Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "But we can't begin to express how excited we are to be able to appear in front of a live audience again, and to recapture the energy that make Tom Gold Dance performances so special."

Since March 2020, Tom Gold Dance has cancelled its 2020 spring and fall seasons, as well as its 2021 spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the past year, the Company has participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, presented virtually, and has appeared in livestreams from the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) last October. In addition, the Company conducted a residency in the Berkshires in January where it completed Portraits, and also gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Plan & Elevation outdoors at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA last September. This April, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House) to create dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several recently published or forthcoming novels. Tom Gold Dance will announce a decision about its 2021 fall season and 2022 spring season at a later date.

Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 at 5:30PM at TurnPark Art Space, 2 Moscow Road, West Stockbridge, MA 01266 (directions at www.turnpark.com). $35 general admission. Tickets at www.turnpark.com or tomgolddance.org/turnpark2021. Rain contingency to be announced closer to the first performance date.

Saturday, July 31 at 5:00PM at Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 (directions at www.untermyergardens.org). $50 general admission. Tickets at www.untermyergardens.org or tomgolddance.org/untermyer2021. In the event of rain, the performance will be postponed to Sunday, August 1 at 5:00PM.

At both locations, social distancing, masking, and any other health and safety protocols designed to limit the transmission of Covid-19 will be enforced at the respective presenter's discretion.