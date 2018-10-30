TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Offer $10 Tickets For New York City Public Middle And High School Students

The upcoming Broadway production of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, a new play by Aaron Sorkin, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, has announced a partnership with the New York City Department of Education which will make $10 tickets available to middle and high school students throughout the New York City public school system. To Kill A Mockingbird begins previews Thursday, November 1 and opens on Thursday, December 13 at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44 Street).

These specially-priced tickets to this adaptation of the best-selling Pulitzer Prize-winner, which was just voted America's best-loved novel through the PBS nationwide initiative "The Great American Read," will be available to all middle and high school students in New York City's public school system. In addition to New York City students, the offer will be made available to interested public middle and high schools outside New York City as well.

Written during the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when Jim Crow laws were still in effect in many Southern states, To Kill A Mockingbird's still resonant story holds up a mirror to the ingrained culture of racism in the Deep South. A mainstay on schools' reading lists since its publication in 1960, the novel is considered one of the great classics of modern literature with more than 50 million copies in print, second only to the Bible in the number of extant copies printed to date.]

"Thanks to this partnership with the producers of To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway, students will experience the words of a timeless novel coming to life on stage," said New York City Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. "Our City has such a wide array of cultural opportunities that can enrich our students' education and lives, and I'm thankful we're able to work together to provide this opportunity to so many of them."

The $10 ticket will be available to student groups (minimum of 12, maximum of 100, with an effort to accommodate groups in excess of 100) for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening performances from March 12 through May 21, 2019, and for Wednesday and Thursday matinee performances from March 6 through June 5, 2019. Educators who are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity for their students should visit: www.broadwayinbound.com/to-kill-a-mockingbird-for-nyc-doe-schools/.

To Kill a Mockingbird also stars Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Gideon Glick, Frederick Weller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Stark Sands, Dakin Matthews, Erin Wilhelmi, Danny McCarthy, Neal Huff, Phyllis Somerville, Liv Rooth, Danny Wolohan, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson. The production features scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Scott Lehrer, and original music by Adam Guettel.

