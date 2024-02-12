TITANIQUE to Welcome Back Russell Daniels & Elliott Mattox to Join the Cast

The production currently stars Nicole Parker as Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Frankie J Grande as Victor Garber and more.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

Comedian Russell Daniels (Gutenberg! The Musical) will re-board the ship of dreams as Ruth, and Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) will join as Victor Garber on February 28 in
the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best MusicalTitanique.

The irresistibly funny and irreverent musical send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, now continues its smash-hit run through September 29, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.  

All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit, which turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline
 Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing
 on fierce powerhouse voices in  show-stopping performances of such hits as “My
 Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More”– backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. 

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli,Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.   

Titanique currently stars Nicole Parker in the role of Céline Dion, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Frankie J Grande as Victor Garber through February 18, Nathan Lee Graham as Ruth through February 25, Brandon Contreras as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. 
Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.  

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner
Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and
Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem. 

Titanique’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award.

Titanique won seven major awards of the 2022-23 theater season, including three Lucille
Lortel Awards (Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle, Outstanding Costume Design: Alejo Vietti), the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards (Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance: Marla Mindelle). The show earned an additional nine award nominations, including two 2023 Drama League Award nominations (Outstanding Musical; Distinguished Performance: Marla Mindelle), two Outer Critics Circle Award nominations (Book of a Musical, Lead Performer: Marla Mindelle), two Lortel Award nominations (Choreography, Featured Performer: John Riddle), and a Drama Desk Award nomination (Book of a Musical). 

RUSSELL DANIELS

(Ruth) is an actor, writer, comedian and (oh no podcaster?) based in NYC. Russell made his Broadway debut in the highly acclaimed production of Gutenberg, where he served as Josh Gad’s understudy. He's currently a principal cast member in the off-broadway musical sensation Titanique, currently playing at The Daryl Roth Theater. He is also a founding member, writer, producer, and performer with the award-winning sketch comedy group Uncle Function. When he's not performing, he can be heard on The Downside, a comedy podcast he was tricked into co-hosting with his neurotic but dear friend & uncle function member, Gianmarco Soresi. He also does Shakespeare! His past theater credits include:
Mistress Quickly (American Shakespeare Center), Iago (Nebraska Shakespeare), King John (Nebraska Shakespeare), The Ghost of Christmas Present (American Shakespeare Center) and Off-Broadway in Awesome 80s Prom and That Bachelorette Show. He previously performed on UCB Maude Night (RIP) and holds an MFA in Acting from the University of Houston. 

ELLIOTT MATTOX

(he/him; Victor Garber) is BEYOND thrilled to be joining one of the funniest
 shows in the world. On Broadway, he played one of many orange haired weirdos in the OBC of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, as well as one of many green haired weirdos in the OBC of Beetlejuice (and understudied the Juice himself). B.M. Musical Theatre from Oklahoma City University, where even our sports teams were the "OCU Stars." 

Photo credit: Chad David Kraus




