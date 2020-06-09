TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards

Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a celebration of the Black Broadway and Off-Broadway community. This joyous online event will take place at 7:00 pm EST on June 19, 2020, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in America. The streamed ceremony will include a pre-show virtual red carpet, original musical numbers, star presenters and performers, and more.

Nominees were announced this evening. Get a look at the full list here!

THE ANTONYO AWARD NOMINATIONS

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Leland Fowler - One in Two

Nicco Annan - The Hot Wing King

Crystal Lucas Perry - A Bright Room Called Day

John Andrew Morrison - Blues for an Alabama Sky

Latoya Edwards - The Rolling Stone

Okwui Okpokwasili - For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Broadway

Best Director

Best Choreography

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts - The Jam IG Live

Eddie Marwere - #BroadwayRemixChallenge

Drew Shade - Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness series

Jordan E. Cooper - Mama Got A Cough

Sis - Living with Sis IG Series

Camille A. Brown - Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III - Native Son

Best Sound

Justin Ellington - One in Two

Rucyl Frison - Anatomy of a Suicide

Luqman Brown - The Hot Wing King

Best Costumes

Toni Leslie James - For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Dede Ayite - BLKS

Andy Jean for One in Two

Karen Perry- runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P Fellows for Native Son

Ari Fulton for Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Lifetime Achievement Award

Best Orchestrations

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

We're Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Broadbend, Arkansas

We're Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Best Book

Best Solo Performance

Donnetta Lavinia Grays - Where We Stand

Michael Benjamin Washington - Fires in the Mirror

Dierdra McDowell - Down to Eartha

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Kara Young - All The Natalie Portmans

Portia - STEW

April Mathis - Toni Stone

Kristolyn Lloyd - Little Women

Ato Blankson Wood - The Rolling Stone

Danielle Brooks - Much Ado About Nothing

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald - Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

LaChanze - A Christmas Carol

Joaquina Kalukango - Slave Play

Blair Underwood - A Soldier's Play

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

West Side Story

Native Son

Little Shop of Horrors

Fires in the Mirror

Two Can Play

Best Play

Best Musical

The Secret Life of Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Wrong Man

Girl From North Country

Jagged Little Pill



In the Broadway Black spirit of community, winners will be chosen by the public. Online voting will be open from June 9th, 7:30 pm EST through midnight on June 12th at BroadwayBlack.com.



Drew Shade, founder of Broadway Black and the companion podcast, Off Book, is Executive Producer of the Antonyos. Shade has gathered a team of creatives that include Catherine Caldwell, Darius Barnes, Kim Exum, Neville Braithwaite, Zhailon Levingston, Elijah Lewis, Allen Louis, Eric Lockley, Edward Maware, Emma Claye, Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Press Room, who are donating their time and talents to beautifully recognize Black theatre in NYC. All found this endeavor especially important given the shortened show season due to COVID-19.



"In our first meeting we decided on Juneteenth for the awards, as it is a more accurate date of freedom from slavery for Black Americans," says Shade. "The Antonyos honor contributors to Black theatre from actors to stage and company managers, administrators and designers. Everyone in our community deserves to be acknowledged in what we hope will be a funny, authentic, celebratory event that is for us, by us."



Current presenters and performers include: Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, Christiani Pitts, James Monroe Iglehart, Amber Iman, Kalen Allen, Nzinga Williams, Jackson Alexander, Cody Renard Richard, Ashton Muñiz, Shereen Pimentel, Kirsten Childs, Aisha Jackson, Antoine L. Smith, Griffin Matthews, Michael McElroy, Jocelyn Bioh, and L Morgan Lee, with more to come.



Four special "Kinfolk Awards" - the Lorraine Hansberry Award, the Langston Hughes Award, Welcome Award and The Doors of the Theatre are Open Award - will also be presented to members of the Black theatre community as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award to be announced prior to the event.



The Antonyo Awards promise to be hilarious, uplifting and unapologetically Black. Anyone is welcome to vote for the nominees and all should join in watching on Juneteenth through Broadway Black's YouTube and Facebook pages.



Visit BroadwayBlack.com for more information.

