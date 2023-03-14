THEMES AND DREAMS Joan Hall Retrospective At Westbeth Gallery On View Until March 24

Themes and Dreams, a retrospective of collage and assemblage illustration by New York-based artist Joan Hall, is on view at Westbeth Gallery until March 24, 2023. The exhibition features seven distinct bodies of work that explore modernist strategies of fragmentation and re-composition. Produced over a 50-year career, the 100 pieces in the exhibition are shown together for the first time charting the depth and breadth of Hall's varied interests and talent.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Joan Hall is a freelance collage artist and illustrator. As a child, her parents, both artists, enrolled her in Pratt Institute's children's school. Aspiring to be a dancer, Hall attended The Juilliard School from 1959 to 1960. Returning to her artistic roots, she went to The Institute de Allende, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico from 1968-1969. Her has work has appeared on the cover of Time magazine and in The New York Times and numerous other publications. Hall's collages and assemblages have been exhibited in galleries and museums worldwide, including the Centre George Pompidou in Paris and the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City. She was commissioned by the American Culture Center to lecture, exhibit and conduct workshops in France, India and Brazil. In 2001, she was awarded a Mexico/US State Department Cultural Grant to go to Mexico to train teachers and to teach recycling to children using found objects and scrap images from magazines. She has lectured internationally on Collage: Past and Present and most recently on Women and Collage at the National Arts Club in New York. In addition, she has written two books of poetry and was the recipient of the 2018 Miriam Chaiken Foundation award for poetry. Joan Hall has been a resident of Westbeth since 1971.

https://www.joanhallcollage.com



Located at 55 Bethune Street in New York's West Village, Westbeth Artist Housing was founded in 1970 in to provide affordable housing for artists and their families. Previous residents include Diane Arbus, Sam Shepard, Gil Evans and Mary Frank. The Westbeth Gallery is a nonprofit fine arts gallery located within Westbeth operated by the Westbeth Artists Residents Council, which is a volunteer organization elected by Westbeth residents. The 2900 square foot gallery exhibits the work of Westbeth resident artists and independently curated exhibitions. The Whitney Museum staff show, The Parsons School Fine Arts MFA exhibition and the Fellows of the New York Foundation of the Arts exhibition have been held in the gallery. The gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday: 1-6 pm

