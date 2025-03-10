THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES, Led By Kristin Chenoweth, Gets Broadway Theater and Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld has just learned that The Queen of Versailles will officially open at the St. James Theatre this fall. Previews will begin on October 8, with opening night set for November 10, 2025. Sunset Boulevard is set to play its final performance on July 13.

This project will reunite Chenoweth with Academy Award-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz on Broadway for the first time since Wicked premiered in 2003. Prior to arriving on Broadway, The Queen of Versailles had a box office record-breaking world premiere at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre in the summer of 2024.

“I’m beyond excited to return to Broadway and also make my Broadway producing debut with this incredible company,” said Kristin Chenoweth. “Stephen is a once in a generation songwriter and I’m so lucky we are able to reunite for this original musical, under the direction of the iconic Michael Arden to bring Lindsey Ferrentino’s captivating story to life.”

Tickets for The Queen of Versailles will go on sale on June 5, 2025 and fans can sign up for early access at https://queenofversaillesmusical.com/.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

The Queen of Versailles will star Kristin Chenoweth as Jackie Siegel and F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, with additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, The Queen of Versailles will feature music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, book by Olivier Award Nominee Lindsey Ferrentino, music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, and direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden.