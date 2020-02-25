THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Extends By 7 Weeks At Dominion Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that officially opens tonight (Tuesday 25 February 2020) at London's Dominion Theatre, has added 7 extra weeks to its limited engagement with 100,000 new tickets now on sale to Saturday 31 October 2020.

The production, which has already been seen by over 41,000 people at 20 sold out preview performances, has also added an extra show on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 2.30pm. Additional matinees have previously been added on Tuesday 14 April, Tuesday 11 August and Tuesday 25 August. Tickets are available via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by GRAMMY and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award-winning When You Believe, which was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey as well as a UK and Ireland chart-topping winner's single for The X-Factor).

The huge cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman; set designs by Kevin Depinet; costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward; lighting design by Mike Billings; sound design by Gareth Owen; projection designs by Jon Driscoll; illusions by Chris Fisher; wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; orchestrations by August Eriksmoen; musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum; musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander and Michael Park.

Developmental productions of The Prince of Egypt were presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.

A milestone in cinematic achievement and first released in 1998, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated audiences across the world and has been hailed as "one of the greatest animated films of all time" (Evening Standard) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian).

Official website: www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You