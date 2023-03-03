THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Through October 2023

Due to popular demand, tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are now on sale through October 29, 2023. On Saturday, March 4th, the production will play its 1,000th performance at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

The Play That Goes Wrong currently features Brent Bateman as Robert, Trevor Braun as Dennis, Ashley N. Hildreth as Annie, Kolby Kindle as Trevor, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, Clyde Voce as Jonathan, and Maggie Weston as Sandra. The cast also includes Damien Brett, Caroline Chu, Ellie MacPherson, Sid Solomon and Latrisha Talley.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong returns to its sixth year at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End on June 18, 2021 as well as a UK tour commencing in July. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name "Mischief" and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million people around the world, with productions in over 30 countries.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a program of workshops. Their previous West End production was The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (Criterion Theatre). In September 2019, the company started a residency at the Vaudeville Theatre with Groan Ups followed by Magic Goes Wrong, which are due to reopen in 2021. Other Mischief productions, including Peter Pan Goes Wrong, regularly tour in licensed productions in the UK, USA and worldwide. Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (2016) and "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong" (2017). Their recent six-part TV series called "The Goes Wrong Show" was aired on BBC One. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced Off-Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Federman-Batchelder / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover and Lucas McMahon.

New World Stages is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State. New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theatre to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theatre will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.

MISCHIEF

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Following its West End premiere Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards, and in 2022 made its North American premiere in Canada at the Citadel Theatre, Edmonton. Other hit stage comedies include The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played in London for four years) and Groan Ups, both currently performed across Europe. Mischiefs latest West End production Magic Goes Wrong closed in London in March 2022 after a limited engagement, continuing to wow critics and audiences across the UK until the UK tour ended in May 2022. Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took 3 shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, Mischief Movie Night and 2 new shows Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle and Charlie Russell Aims To Please. Following sold out success in Edinburgh Charlie Russell Aims To Please performed in London for one night only in December 2022. Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle begins touring the UK from January 2023, which includes dates in the West End. A new production Good Luck, Studio opened October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester before a short tour to Salisbury and Guildford.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2016) and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Their Royal Television Society award-winning BBC One series The Goes Wrong Show aired in December 2019 with a Christmas special, further episodes in early 2020, and a hit Nativity Goes Wrong Christmas special in 2020. The second BBC series aired in September 2021 on BBC One and iPlayer where the gang tackled a Downton-esque family saga and a US-style prison break drama, with predictably disastrous results. All shows can be watched on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

All the companies develop, create and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film and other media.