THE PERFECT FIT, THE MUSICAL: A PERFECTLY DISTANT CONCERT to Stream From Shubert Studios at New World Stages

The livestream concert will take place on Sunday, November 15th at 7pm EST.

The Perfect Fit, the Musical: A Perfectly Distant Concert, adapted from the original musical from 14 year old musical sensation Joshua Turchin, will livestream from the Shubert Studios at New World Stages in New York City on Sunday, November 15th at 7pm EST.

The Perfect Fit the Musical explores the drive of teenage professional performers hoping to avoid the dreaded theatrical dead zone as they navigate through a web of stage parents, dance classes, and auditions, while their stories unfold trying to find their perfect fit.

Confirmed cast members include Joshua Turchin (Trevor, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, The Little Mermaid Live-to-Film at the Hollywood Bowl, The Pill, A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour), Carly Gendell (School of Rock Original Broadway Cast), Gianna Harris (School of Rock), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls, Hairspray, The Wedding Singer), Jennifer Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Sunday in the Park with George, On Your Feet! Ghost the Musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, West Side Story), Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Daniel Dunlow (The Perfect Fit/Rave Theater Festival), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), JR Bruno (West Side Story, The Book of Mormon), Courtney Mormino (The Perfect Fit/Rave Theater Festival), Tyrah Skye Odoms (Annie, The Lion King) and Carlos Carreras (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, On Your Feet).

Music Direction by Julia Schade (SIX the Musical), Assistant Music Direction by Dave D'aranjo, Vocal Direction by Joshua Turchin. The band includes Julia Schade on keys, Dave D'aranjo on bass, Elena Bonomo (SIX the Musical) on drums and Claudio Rainó on guitar. General Management by Showtown Theatricals, Costume Design by Jennifer Caprio (Falsettos, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Music Copying by Utar Artun, Movement Direction by Anna Noble (Company) with Associate Dwayne Brown, Production Assistant Rachel Buksbazen, and Casting by Mungioli Theatricals, LLC. The concert will feature original arrangements and orchestrations from Joshua Turchin's award-winning sold-out run last summer at the Rave Theater Festival in New York City.

The virtual cast members include Fabi Aguirre (Les Miserables, On Your Feet, Acapop! Kids), Noah Baird (Matilda, A Christmas Story Live, A Christmas Story the Musical Broadway National Tour, DuckTales), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, The Sound of Music Broadway National Tour), Swayam Bhatia (The Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie, Succession), Lily Brooks O'Briant (The Big Show Show, Matilda Broadway National Tour), Alexa Lasanta (The Sound of Musical Broadway National Tour), Luke Naphat (Trevor, Bubble Guppies), Ava Ulloa (Matilda, The Affair), Katherine Xu, Alemay Fernandez and Maya Raisha.

This performance follows the success of the show's sold-out run at The Sharon Playhouse during their summer drive in theater series.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at the below link: https://www.perfectfitmusical.com/tickets.

Add-ons will benefit The Actors Fund, including signed Playbills, signed sheet music and a virtual meet-and-greet.

"Our industry has to adapt during the pandemic so people can continue to work, but in a safe way," says Joshua Turchin. "I wanted to create a way to give access to our Broadway community in a way that has never been done before with a live stream concert of my music. Just like people have enjoyed both going to sporting events and watching them from home, there is no reason Broadway can't be enjoyed the same way."

Joshua Turchin is best as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, and writer, and currently host and creator of The Early Night Show, an international webseries and podcast on Broadway Podcast Network. He was most recently in rehearsal for the NYC premiere of Trevor the Musical prior to the "pause" due to COVID-19.

Prior to that, Joshua finished his run as the first young adult to ever be a part of a Forbidden Broadway cast and received rave reviews as an original cast member in Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. He recently had his original musical, THE PERFECT FIT, premiere at the Rave Theater Festival in NYC where it won awards for Outstanding Book of a Musical and Outstanding Ensemble.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You