THE ORDERING OF MOSES, Rarely Performed Oratorio by R. Nathaniel Dett, To Be Presented at The Riverside Church

The monumental performance of Harlem Renaissance composer Nathaniel Dett's (1882-1943) masterpiece oratorio "The Ordering of Moses" will be presented during the weekend of Juneteenth, the concert will be presented June 17th for one night only at The Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive).

In 1937 "The Ordering of Moses" was actually cut from the airwaves during a national radio broadcast. It is now believed the network caved to racist complaints from listeners.

Brought back to its original splendor, this epic performance includes a 60- piece orchestra from The Harlem Chamber Players, a 75-member choir composed of members from Chorale Le Chateau, and five Metropolitan Opera soloists. Produced by Liz Player (Founding Executive and Artistic Director, Harlem Chamber Players) "The Ordering of Moses" is helmed by conductor, music director and multifaceted artist Damien Sneed and is hosted by WQXR personality Terrance McKnight.

"The Ordering of Moses" is part of the Harlem Renaissance Centennial and is produced in association with The Manhattan School of Music and The Harlem School of the Arts. General admission tickets which have been made affordable are $25 are available online at Harlem Chamber Players or by calling 212-866-1492. Masks will be required for this performance.