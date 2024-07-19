THE NOTEBOOK's Original Broadway Cast Recording Now Available on CD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is available now on CD and offered for purchase at the Schoenfeld Theatre, where The Notebook The Musical, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is currently playing.

Purchase HERE!

An official vinyl edition of the chart-topping album, featuring the score by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson arrives on Friday, November 1.

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is also available for streaming and download HERE. The album made its debut at #1 on Music Connect’s “Top Broadway” chart upon its release earlier this year and is highlighted by such show-stopping songs as “Carry You Home,” which recently won the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for “Favorite New Song,” as well as Joy Woods’ stunning performance of “My Days,” now boasting over 4M worldwide streams and joined by an official music video, directed by Michaelson and streaming via YouTube HERE. In addition, Woods performed “My Days” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, streaming HERE.

This spring The Notebook was recognized with Tony Award nominations for Bekah Brunstetter (Best Book of a Musical), Maryann Plunkett (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical), and Dorian Harewood (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical); Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards (Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood), and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing (Schele Williams); Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical (Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood); and an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Maryann Plunkett). Maryann Plunkett also received a Special Citation for Lifetime Achievement from the New York Drama Critics Circle, alongside her husband Jay O. Sanders.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie,Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewartas Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records’ long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015’s GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, “Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording),”2017’s GRAMMY Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording)“ and 2021’s GRAMMY Award-winning “Jagged Little Pill (Original Broadway Cast Recording).”

ABOUT THE NOTEBOOK THE MUSICAL

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes