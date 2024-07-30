THE NOTEBOOK to Hold CD Signing Event at Barnes & Noble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording)'s recent physical CD release by Atlantic Records, Barnes & Noble will host an exclusive fan signing event with composer and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and members of The Notebook's original Broadway cast on Tuesday, August 13 from 2:00-4:00pm at the store's Fifth Avenue location (555 5th Avenue between E. 45th and E. 46th Streets).

Beginning 12:00PM on Tuesday, July 30, fans must pre-register through EventBrite to attend the signing. The event is limited to the first 300 fans who sign up. Purchase of the event ticket includes one copy of The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording)'s CD album.

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums Chart for the week of August 3, 2024.

The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is also available for streaming and download HERE. The album made its debut at #1 on Music Connect's “Top Broadway” chart upon its release earlier this year. Joy Woods' performance of “My Days,” now boasts over 4M worldwide streams. An official vinyl edition of the chart-topping album will arrive Friday, November 1.

The new Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, is now playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Based on the book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes