THE MUSIC MAN to Hold Open Call for Understudy for Winthrop/Child Male Dancer

The Music Man on Broadway is casting the role of Male Child Dancer/Understudy for Winthrop. This performer appears onstage in the ensemble and understudies the principal role of Winthrop. (Marian's baby brother, shy and isolated due to his pronounced lisp.) Must be an exceptional technical dancer with a strong voice. Ages 7 - 12, under 4'8".

*All performers must be:

- Vaccinated against COVID-19

- US citizens or Green Card holders

- Located in the NYC area or have the ability to relocate

Candidates do not need to be members of Actor's Equity to audition.

OPEN CALL DETAILS:



DATE: Friday, May 13, 2022



TIME: 2:30pm ET

(Please hold until 6:00pm in case the team would like you to stay to sing and read.)

LOCATION: Pearl Studios, 500 8th Avenue, New York NY, 10036 (between 35th and 36th Streets), 3rd Floor

WHAT TO PREPARE: Please arrive warmed up and ready to dance in jazz shoes and comfortable clothes. Note that this dance combination is very challenging. We are seeking trained, technical dancers.

Please bring a headshot and resume stapled together.

All children and parents must bring vaccination records to get into the building. Adults must

also have photo IDs.

Children who meet the dance requirements may be asked to stay to sing and read. Please

prepare the song, "Gary Indiana," and the sides in the Winthrop packet. (You do not need to

prepare the song, "Wells Fargo Wagon.") A piano accompanist and reader will be provided.



If you have any questions, please email TheMusicManBwayCasting@gmail.com.

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The original cast album held the number one position on the Billboard charts and stayed on the album charts for 245 weeks. The recording won the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Original Cast Album. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture."