THE MUSIC MAN
THE MUSIC MAN Extends Broadway Run By Two Weeks

The production will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Nov. 07, 2022 Â 

The Music Man has extended its Broadway run by popular demand. Originally announced to close on January 1, the revival of Meredith Willson's musical, starring two-time Tony AwardÂ®, Grammy AwardÂ®, and Emmy AwardÂ®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

In a statement, Producer Kate Horton said, "The hunger of audiences for our show continues unabated. We are grateful to Hugh and Sutton and our entire glorious company for agreeing to add these additional 16 performances. The joy they bring to audiences night after night is incredible to witness and we know this The Music Man will be remembered long after the final curtain comes down. If we could go on forever, we would"

Tickets for The Music Man's final stretch of performances through January 15, 2023, are available now.

Over the course of its run, the production has shattered the Winter Garden Theatre's previous weekly box office record a total of 48 times and has already played to 487K audience members from around the globe.

The Music Man has made available 10,000 subsidized tickets at $20 each or less during its run for New York City School communities in a broad effort to make Broadway more accessible and foster a love for the arts, and broken fundraising records for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Entertainment Community Fund.

The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle. The creative team includes four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young and Associates (Hair, Wigs, & Makeup Design), Tony Award winner Jonathan Tunick (Orchestrations), David Chase (Vocal and Dance Arrangements), and Patrick Vaccariello (Musical Director).

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories of American popular culture." The official cast recording of this history-making production of The Music Man is now available on all music streaming platforms, and was released by Accidental Jacket Entertainment.

In addition to Mr. Jackman and Ms. Foster, the cast of The Music Man includes Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Mark Linn-Baker as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Emily Jewel Hoder as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, Lance Roberts as Constable Locke, Max Clayton as Standby for Harold Hill, and Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrina Brudner, Audrey Cardwell, Michael Cash, William Thomas Colin, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Richard Gatta, Ethen Green-Younger, Curtis Holland, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amanda LaMotte, Kayla LaVine, Ross Lekites, Devin Miles Lugo, Drew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Kennedy Pitney, Daniel Patrick Russell, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing rounding out the Ensemble.

Ms. Mullen is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance to this production.




