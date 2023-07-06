THE LITTLE MERMAID Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates

Disney’s The Little Mermaid arrives at digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango) on July 25 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Click Here for More on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
THE LITTLE MERMAID Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-Ray Release Dates

Relive the magic of one of Disney’s most beloved films when the “radiant and romantic live-action retelling” of The Little Mermaid becomes available to audiences to enjoy at home.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid arrives at digital retailers (Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu/Fandango) on July 25 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 19. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus features including a sing-along version of the film, song breakdowns, bloopers, and exclusive featurettes.

The Little Mermaid is visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of Disney’s beloved animated musical classic, the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. “The Little Mermaid” is directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay by David Magee, and is produced by Marc Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, John DeLuca and Rob Marshall.

Bonus Features*

Sing Along Version – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.
Hotter Under The Water – Discover how director Rob Marshall and his team brought the story of The Little Mermaid to life with this documentary in five chapters:
A Tale Of The Bottomless Blue - Join Rob Marshall on the set of one of the most ambitious and challenging films he's ever directed.
I Know Something’s Starting Right Now - Join cast members Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King and more and learn how they were cast in the film and what it was like to bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life.
Down Where It’s Wetter - Dip your toes into the virtual ocean and learn about how the breathtaking underwater world was created with visual effects, imagination and a lot of talented artists.
Explore That Shore Up Above - From Prince Eric’s castle to the beach, explore the above-the-sea locations and the elaborate production design behind them.
Do What The Music Say - Discover how legendary composer Alan Menken teamed up with Lin- Manuel Miranda to write new songs to accompany the original classics

Song Breakdowns

Wild Unchartered Waters - Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, gets his own song, written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Go behind the song, from the writing to the recording, to the filming on a practical ship.
Under the Sea - Get a first-hand look at how professional dancers helped bring director Rob Marshall's vision to life as they stood in for the various animated sea creatures that sing and dance in this showstopping number.
Kiss The Girl - Float along and get a frog's-eye view of the beautiful set built to film the live-action version of this classic song.
Poor Unfortunate Souls - Join Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) as she takes us on the journey of making her character's signature song.

Featurettes

The Scuttlebutt On Sidekicks – Dive in and meet Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle, who not only have their own song, "The Scuttlebutt," but also fresh looks as they work hard to make sure Ariel and Eric kiss before Ursula's deadline.
Passing The Dinglehopper – Ariel met Ariel when Halle Bailey worked with Jodi Benson — the voice of Ariel in the original animated movie — who appears in a clever cameo in the live-action film..
Bloopers - Laugh along with the cast as they have the time of their lives making The Little Mermaid.
*Bonus features vary by product and retailer

Watch the new promo for the release here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch The Scuttlebutt From THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID

Disney has released the music video for 'The Scuttlebutt' from The Little Mermaid, sung by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs. The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters. The film's soundtrack, which features three new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken, is also now available.

2
THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Tops U.K. Box Office

The Little Mermaid made a splash at the U.K. box office this past weekend! Disney's new live action reimagining of the classic movie musical earned £5 million ($6.2 million) at the U.K. and Ireland box office, accounting for 49% of the ticket sales across the three day weekend.

3
Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAIDs Halle Bailey Photo
Stephanie Mills Pens Letter to THE LITTLE MERMAID's Halle Bailey

Stephanie Mills has penned an open letter to Halle Bailey, likening the negativity she received during The Wiz to what Bailey is currently facing after starring in Disney's new The Little Mermaid film. Mills originated the role of Dorothy in the The Wiz, which was based on 'The Wizard of Oz.' Read the letter now!

4
THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M as of Friday Photo
THE LITTLE MERMAID Brings in $125M as of Friday

The Little Mermaid, which already took in $10.3 million in previews, made $38 million on opening day Friday, May 26th, bringing the 3-day total to $105M and the 4-day total to $125M in its first week of release.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'
Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'
SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food NetworkSUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food Network
TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global AdventureTNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON

Recommended For You