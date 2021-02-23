THE LION KING, JERSEY BOYS, and More Join The Broadway Cast Reunion Series

LML Music Presents announces that the March-April episodes of The Broadway Cast Reunion Series will now feature Disney's The Lion King, Jersey Boys and the West End hit Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Hosted by Lee Lessack and Robert Bannon, The Broadway Cast Reunion Series was created due to the overwhelming success of their Broadway-themed episodes of their 10-month online series "Quarantine, Cabaret and Cocktails."

Each episode celebrates one specific Broadway show with a live, online reunion with members of its original Broadway, Tour, West End casts and creative teams letting audiences do what they may never have done before: visit "backstage" with the stars to hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and perhaps a bit of gossip.

Broadway series presenters and venues across the country are also making The Broadway Cast Reunion Series available to their subscribers and patrons as gifts, through subscriptions and linked ticket sales.

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced uniquely theatrical storytelling of Disney's THE LION KING. Join Lee and Robert on March 10 when they chat with Broadway stars Heather Headley (original Nala); Tom Alan Robbins (original Pumbaa) and Bradley Gibson (current Simba) as they share stories about their time at Pride Rock. *This episode is not produced by or associated with Disney Theatrical Productions

On April 7, go behind the music and inside the story of JERSEY BOYS, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, for "Everyone Remembers it How They Need To" - a discussion of 15 years of JERSEY BOYS worldwide with its creators - co-book writers Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman and director Des McAnuff.

Inspired by a true story, winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE is the funny, fabulous musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since opening in London in 2017. Everybody will be talking on April 17 when members of the West End/UK Tour casts and creative team from EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE chat about the power of their show that celebrates acceptance, belonging and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

Ticket sales for The Broadway Cast Series episodes also benefit theaters around the country if you purchase through participating venues/Broadway series links.

More information as well as ticket links to purchase access to view each episode are available on broadwaycastreunionseries.com