Jan. 13, 2019  

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Ends Its Broadway Run Today, January 13

The Lifespan of a Fact plays its final performance today, January 13, at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). A West End production and limited National Tour are currently in the works.

The production stars Daniel Radcliffe (Privacy, Harry Potter film series), Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Doubt, "24"), and Bobby Cannavale (The Mother with the Hat, "I, Tonya"). Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrelland Gordon Farrell, the play is directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

Based on the book written by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact opened to critical acclaim on Thursday, October 18, 2018.

The determined young fact checker (Daniel Radcliffe) is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor (Cherry Jones) has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author (Bobby Cannavale). Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin - with undeniably delicious consequences.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the stirring true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

The creative team includes Mimi Lien(Scenic Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Palmer Hefferan (Original Music & Sound Design) and Lucy Mackinnon (Projection Design).

