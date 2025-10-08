THE ILLUSIONIST Screens at L’Alliance New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



L’Alliance New York will present a screening of The Illusionist, the acclaimed 2010 animated film directed by Sylvain Chomet and based on an unproduced screenplay by Jacques Tati. The touching story follows an aging magician whose fading career leads to an unexpected friendship that rekindles his sense of wonder.

A beautiful, hand-drawn tale based on an unproduced screenplay by French cinema legend Jacques Tati, The Illusionist follows the adventures of an aging magician performing for dwindling crowds in a changing world. As audiences trade magic shows for rock concerts, he travels from Paris to a series of obscure venues, struggling to keep his craft—and his spirit—alive. Along the way, he meets a young woman whose friendship offers unexpected warmth and meaning, reminding him that magic endures in many forms.

Directed by Sylvain Chomet (The Triplets of Belleville), the film evokes a tender nostalgia for fading traditions while celebrating the beauty of human connection and imagination.

Sylvain Chomet, 2010, 80 minutes, DCP

In French, English, and Scottish Gaelic with English subtitles.

Cinema at L’Alliance New York is made possible through the generous support of BNP Paribas and Air France.